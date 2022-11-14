Analysis | Democrats bashed Google's plan to ease spam filters— then signed up – The Washington Post

Sign in

A newsletter briefing on the intersection of technology and politics.

with research by Aaron Schaffer

Happy Thursday, Technology 202 familia! A quick programming note: I’m getting hitched and will be off a couple weeks, but fear not: You’ll be in the hands of a star-studded guest-host lineup.

In the meantime, send tips to our ace researcher at Aaron.Schaffer@washpost.com. See you on the other side!

Below: A battle is brewing over a Lyft-funded California ballot measure, and an investigation finds that lower-income neighborhoods get slower internet. First:

As Republican lawmakers attacked Google over claims its spam filters disproportionately suppressed their emails, the tech giant in June proposed a potential solution: It would create a pilot program allowing qualified candidates and campaigns to bypass its algorithmic filters.

Democratic officials hammered Google over the plan, accusing the company of buckling to a GOP pressure campaign to the detriment of consumers.

“Not only do we find this policy unnecessary and harmful to the email ecosystem, we believe it is designed to appease one side of the aisle over another,” the Democratic National Committee’s Sam Cornale wrote early August in a letter to the company, obtained by The Technology 202. “We hope that Google reconsiders this pilot program.”

Cornale added that loosening Gmail’s spam filters for politicians “will result in more fraud.”

As regulators were poised to weigh in on whether the program violated campaign finance laws, Democratic leaders were noncommittal about whether they would join it if launched.

“We hope we won’t be forced to make that decision,” DNC spokesperson Daniel Wessel said in response to an inquiry from The Technology 202 on the eve of a key meeting in August.

Now that Google has launched the program, the DNC confirmed it has signed up.

The result is that Gmail users could soon see a flood of new messages from DNC-backed candidates and political committees, including President Biden’s reelection campaign.

As my fellow technology columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler recently wrote, that means users may “need to click a new unsubscribe button on each and every sender” to do away with unwanted campaign messages, rather than relying partly on Gmail’s algorithmic filter.

Wessel, the DNC spokesperson, said Democrats still object to Google launching the pilot and would not abuse it to send Gmail users scams and fraud.

“We disagreed with Google’s decision to cave to Republicans but we aren’t going to unilaterally disarm our email program,” Wessel said in a statement. “The DNC prioritizes running a program that treats our supporters with respect and doesn’t scam them out of money and we will continue to conduct ourselves that way.”

Democrats at the Federal Election Commission also had mounted a late push to deem the program an in-kind campaign contribution as the agency weighed its legality. A draft opinion circulated by Democratic commissioners suggested that “political considerations may have factored into the [Gmail] proposal,” as we previously reported.

The DNC’s decision stands in contrast to that of the Republican National Committee, which pressured Google to take action but still has not joined or applied to the program, according to a report by the Verge’s Makena Kelly.

The RNC, the Verge reported, has also “made few efforts to alter the core practices that might result in their emails being labeled as spam.”

RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn said in a statement, “Asking an email platform to distribute emails without political bias should be a simple and easily honored request — not something that leaves Google scrambling to invent a new program out of thin air.”

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said that eligible campaigns will need to comply with “strict security requirements and best practice standards” to enter into the program, and that “users will be in control through a more prominent unsubscribe button.”

The Google spokesperson said the program would initially be available to “a small number of campaigns from both parties,” but the company has not publicly confirmed how many or which candidates have enrolled.

Republican officials have bashed Google for months over a study by researchers at North Carolina State University that found Gmail’s algorithms for weeding out spam emails demonstrated a bias against conservative candidates. GOP leaders have seized on the findings as further evidence the tech giant is tilting the scales in favor of Democrats.

But in an interview with The Technology 202 in May, the study’s authors said Republican officials were taking the findings out of context. The findings, the researchers noted, also found political biases in other email services that favored Democratic officials.

“When we take the observation out of a study, you should take all of the observations, not just cherry-pick a few and then try to use them,” said Muhammad Shahzad, one of its lead authors.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and other critics say Lyft is funding Proposition 30 so that taxpayers will subsidize its compliance with state regulations requiring most ride-share vehicles to be electric by 2030, my colleague Vanessa Montalbano reports for The Climate 202. If the ballot measure is enacted, it would boost taxes by 1.75 percent on residents making more than $2 million a year through January 2043 — or sooner, if statewide greenhouse gas pollution significantly drops.

Lyft was involved in drafting the measure, along with the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Union of Concerned Scientists and the Coalition for Clean Air. The state’s Democratic Party and environmental groups also support the measure.

But Lyft is still an outlier in the gig industry in supporting the measure. Uber has largely stayed out of the debate, Uber spokesperson Carissa Simons told Vanessa.

An analysis of more than 800,000 internet offers from AT&T, Verizon, EarthLink and CenturyLink across three dozen U.S. cities found that many of the worst offers went to neighborhoods with lower median incomes and ones that were less White, the Markup’s Leon Yin and Aaron Sankin reports.

“By failing to price according to service speed, these companies are demanding some customers pay dramatically higher unit prices for advertised download speed than others,” they write. “CenturyLink, which showed the most extreme disparities, offered some customers service of 200 Mbps, amounting to as little as $0.25 per Mbps, but offered others living in the same city only 0.5 Mbps for 400 times as much —$100 per Mbps.”

The companies didn’t deny charging the same price for different internet speeds across different neighborhoods, but they said they weren’t trying to discriminate and pointed to other factors.

Industry and government leaders met at the White House to talk about the connected-device labeling initiative, which Biden administration officials want to launch in the spring, CyberScoop’s Suzanne Smalley and Tonya Riley report. Government officials like FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, as well as tech associations and executives from eight major tech companies, attended the meeting.

“The meeting focused on the implementation of the program with a focus on issues such as how to ensure labels match international standards, how to design a bar code to ensure consumers can find timely information about a product online and how to raise overall consumer awareness of IoT vulnerabilities,” Smalley and Riley write. Initially, government officials aim to implement voluntary standards for very vulnerable internet-connected devices like routers.

The program will probably rate devices on standards like fixing vulnerabilities, data collection, encryption and interoperability, a White House official told reports.

