Sushi Price Prediction: SUSHI could tank below $1.00 – FXStreet

Tony M.

Sushi Swap price could be in the beginning stages of a much stronger decline. At the current time, countertrend trading the digital asset could be problematic. Key levels have been defined to gauge Sushi’s next potential move.

Sushi Swap price saw an impulsive wave headed south going into the third training week of November. Since November 4, the Ethereum-based-AMM token has fallen by 40%. Following the decline, SUSHI auctions within a developing congestion zone near the newfound monthly low at $0.99.

Sushi Swap price currently auctions at $1.23. The bears have produced a sharp decline with an angled slope steeper than the previous selloffs that occurred throughout the summer. Accompanying the trend is a large influx in selling pressure on the Volume Profile indicator on higher time frames. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) breached extremely oversold levels during the $0.99 low.



SUSHIUSDT 8-Hour chart

Considering these factors, the SUSHI price could be in the middle of a much larger decline. A 40% death drop targeting 2020 liquidity levels near $0.70 looks like the ideal target that bears aim for.

Invalidation of the bearish outlook is possible if the bulls take the liquidity above the recently breached 21-day simple moving average at $1.54. A hurdle of this level could induce an additional buyers frenzy targeting the monthly high at $2.05. Sushi Swap price would rise by 70% if the bears were to succeed.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

