Instagram users complain links in bios aren’t working – HITC – Football, Gaming, Movies, TV, Music

HITC

Photo Illustration by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although Instagram is the best platform to share pictures and videos, it also allows its users to increase their visibility by letting them add links to an external website in their bios.

On Monday, October 17th, several Instagram users took to Twitter to note that the links in their bios aren’t working.

Only a day ago, some of them were seen complaining about their accounts being suspended despite not violating the Community Guidelines.

The case with profile links on Instagram appears to be different.

The links added to your Instagram bios allow fellow users to access personal and professional websites.

As of today, the feature appears to be not working for some users as they aren’t able to add URLs to their profiles. And for a few others, the existing links have disappeared altogether.

Usually, the app notifies its users if it doesn’t allow them to include a certain link in their profiles due to Community Guidelines.

One user tweeted: “I can’t add links in bio. I need some help asap @instagram”

“It’s just a glitch across the entirety of Instagram today. It’s happening to a variety of links,” opined another.

A third user noted: “Instagram won’t let me add links to my account. Bro I am going to cry.”

One tweet read: “Instagram removed my link in bio and doesn’t let me add it back. It says “ We’re sorry but something went wrong” very frustrating.”

Tagging the app one wrote: “@instagram links aren’t working in our bios – please fix??”

At the time of writing, Instagram hasn’t addressed the issue yet.

You can add links to your bios on Instagram by following a few simple steps.

You can follow the same steps to add your pronouns to your profile. All you need to do is tap on the Pronouns option instead of Bio.

While the issue seems like a temporary glitch, you can try these possible fixes:

In other news, Tyrell Hampton captures Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together with a ‘plot twist’

source