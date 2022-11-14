Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will ATMs Take the DOGE Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

The digital coin is rising today on news that it has been added to a crypto ATM network

Dogecoin ( DOGE-USD ) is up nearly 14% today on news that Bitcoin of America ATM locations have now added Dogecoin across the United States.

Over the past week, the price of Dogecoin has risen nearly 20%, up from just over 11 cents to its current price of 13.6 cents. News of the ATM network adding DOGE is now propelling the price of the digital token even higher. The the kiosks let users buy and sell Bitcoin ( BTC-USD ), as well as Ethereum ( ETH-USD ) and Litecoin ( LTC-USD ).

Cryptocurrency ATMs operate similar to traditional cash machines, except that users can swap cash for cryptocurrency for a fee. These fees are expensive compared to traditional ATMs, often as high as 20%.

The addition of Dogecoin to the ATM network is positive, based on investors’ reactions this morning. This comes as the price of DOGE is still more than 80% below its all-time high of 73 cents set back in May 2021.

So, what do analysts see coming next? Here are three Dogecoin price predictions.

Dogecoin is going higher today on news of its addition to the cryptocurrency ATM network. This is a positive step in the right direction. However, the price of Dogecoin remains volatile, as does the entire cryptocurrency market. Investors should be careful with this digital asset.

