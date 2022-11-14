Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Air Drops to Best-Ever Price of $799.99 – MacRumors

Apple’s 2020 M1 MacBook Air (256GB) has dropped to $799.99 on Amazon today, down from $999.00, which is a record low price. This sale is available in all three colors of the M1 MacBook Air: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Gold and Space Gray are in stock and ready to ship, with estimated delivery dates between November 16 and 21. Silver is seeing slight delays into late November, with estimated delivery dates between November 23 and 28.

Apple updated the MacBook Air this year with the M2 chip, but kept the M1 notebooks in its lineup as entry-level models. Although they are previous-generation devices with older hardware, the M1 MacBook Air should be perfect for anyone who needs a computer for everyday tasks like internet browsing and checking email, especially at this all-time low price.

We’re keeping track of all of the season’s best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you’ll find for Black Friday 2022.

