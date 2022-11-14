2 Chevy EVs That Could Hit Tesla Where It Hurts – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

Chevrolet will offer several electric vehicle options by 2024. General Motors is determined to make an impact on the electric vehicle space. CEO Mary Barra claims that the company will soon be able to compete with Tesla. While this claim may seem far-fetched due to Tesla’s success, GM brand Chevrolet has already produced two EV nameplates that could be problematic for Elon Musk’s company.

When news of a $25K Tesla hatchback first made headlines, the concept of such an affordable and innovative EV fascinated automotive enthusiasts. Chevrolet produced an electric hatchback years ago, but the company has given it a new battery and new pricing after a complete Bolt EV recall.

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV starts at $25,600. Its final trim level, the 2LT, starts at just $28,800. Chevrolet has successfully created an electric vehicle nameplate that is accessible to the average American. CNN calls the 2023 Bolt EV the most affordable electric vehicle on the market. It isn’t just affordable either, it’s also practical. The Bolt EV gets 259 miles of driving range.

Chevrolet’s electric hatchback has enough driving range to satisfy the average American driver with access to a home charger. Tesla produces some of the most popular electric vehicle nameplates on the market, but price fluctuations have made those EVs less and less attainable over time. The current most affordable Tesla EV is the Model 3 at $46,990. Tesla has also experienced many supply issues which have limited trim options and delayed deliveries for consumers.

GM’s new hatchback is everything that consumers expected from a Tesla hatchback. It can go the distance and doesn’t break the bank. So, the question is, will consumers prefer Chevy’s electric hatch when Tesla finally releases a hatch of its own?

The Chevy Bolt EUV is a subcompact electric SUV is based on the Chevy Bolt platform. Like the Bolt EV, it has also received a new battery following the Bolt EV recall. The Chevy Bolt EUV is the most affordable subcompact electric SUV on the market.

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV starts at $27,200. It gets 247 miles of driving range. The Bolt EUV’s final trim, the Premier starts at just $31,700. Tesla doesn’t currently produce any subcompact electric SUVs. GM brand Chevrolet has found a way to serve consumers in two areas that Tesla isn’t occupying by producing affordable electric vehicles and an electric subcompact SUV.

General Motors plans to produce several new electric vehicle nameplates across its portfolio of brands. The GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevy Blazer EV, Chevy Equinox EV Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV Denali are some of the upcoming GM EV nameplates that will surface in the next few years.

The American automaker is clearly preparing to electrify a large percentage of its portfolio. GM’s electric future is bright as America invests more into charging infrastructure and EVs become more affordable for consumers. Watch out Ford and Tesla. General Motors is ready to rumble.

