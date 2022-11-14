First image of Nothing Phone 1 here, maybe? – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Update: April 1, 2022 (5:25 AM ET): Turns out we were right and Nothing was just teasing its April Fool’s Day joke. You can read all about it here.
Original article: March 31, 2022 (10:50 AM ET): Earlier this month, Nothing finally announced it would launch a smartphone. However, it didn’t share much about the phone itself other than its name.
Now, we could have our first real-life look at the Nothing Phone 1. On Twitter, the company shared an image of the bottom of a phone. Although it’s only a portion of the device, you can glean a few details from the teaser.
Unfortunately, tomorrow is April Fool’s Day. That makes pretty much everything “announced” over the next 48 hours suspect. In fact, in the tweet, Nothing says it has an announcement tomorrow, which would be April 1. Could this be an elaborate ruse? It’s certainly possible.
Regardless, check out the embedded tweet below to see the teaser image.
As one would expect, the Nothing Phone 1 appears to have a USB-C port and bottom-firing speakers. This isn’t too surprising as there are very few Android phones on the market without these two design elements.
However, you can also see some of the display glass in the photo, and it appears to be quite curved on the sides. In general, curvy displays appear on premium flagship phones. For example, the OnePlus 9, Google Pixel 6, and Galaxy S22 phones have flat displays, but the OnePlus 9 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have curved screens. This strongly suggests the Nothing Phone 1 could be a premium flagship competitor and not a general mid-ranger.
Of course, all those assumptions stem from the idea that this is a real image of the phone. We’ll need to wait and see what the announcement tomorrow tells us about the legitimacy of this image. Nothing did confirm it would make the Nothing OS launcher available in April, so this could all be on the level.
As a final note, Nothing tweeted this out in the middle of OnePlus’ global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Nothing CEO Carl Pei was an integral part of OnePlus’ beginnings, so this tweet is quite the double-whammy.