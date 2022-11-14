Indian industrial tycoon becomes the second wealthiest person – Morning Brew

Illustration: Francis Scialabba, Photo: Mint/Getty Images

· less than 3 min read

Get the daily email that makes reading the news actually enjoyable. Stay informed and entertained, for free.

Indian entrepreneur Gautam Adani has been getting richer this year, while his fellow always-add-avocado elites continue to lose wealth by the billion-ful.

Adani’s added about $70 billion of his $146.9 billion net worth since the beginning of 2022, pushing him from No. 14 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to No. 2—snugly between Jeff Bezos (No. 3) and Elon Musk (No. 1). He’s the first Asian person to rank in the top three.

The $146.9 billion question: Why is Adani rich? The college dropout and former professional diamond sorter built his fortune largely on coal and ports. But then the industrial tycoon U-turned to set a new goal for his company, the Adani Group: to become the world’s largest green energy producer. Last year, he pledged to invest $70 billion in renewables to get there. Shares of his company’s holdings and his own fortune have surged.

Meanwhile, the world’s 500 richest people have lost about $1.2 trillion collectively since the start of this year. Bezos—whom Adani only narrowly edged out to become the second-wealthiest human this week—lost $9.8 billion on Tuesday alone when stocks were hit hard by higher-than-expected inflation data.—JW

Get the daily email that makes reading the news actually enjoyable. Stay informed and entertained, for free.

Brands

Search

Brew

© 2022 Morning Brew, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.

source