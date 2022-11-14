Fast 110% Gains For Oryen ICO Buyers, Making Investments Like DOGE And Shiba Inu Worthless – The Cryptonomist

Polygon and the airport metaverse: MATIC close to a breakthrough?

By Crypto Advertising – 14 Nov 2022

SPONSORED POST*

Summary

Despite the Crypto market instability in 2022, Oryen Network had a good start. It offered good passive income to investors and became one of the most promising DeFi projects of the year.

Many Crypto users and analysts have noticed the rise in Oryen and are buying in leaps and bounds. In particular, Avalanche, Lucky Block, Stellar, and Big Eyes Coins investors have ventured into the network.

It’s not a surprise seeing much influx of investors and the rise of Oryen’s ICO price. This is because the network offers unique features and secured transactions.

Some of its exciting features include a fixed 90% APY. In addition, this Risk-Free Value wallet assures holders of value backing during price volatility, a powerful staking feature, and easy use and sleek UI.

Meanwhile, some traders and analysts have predicted that Oryen can surpass the top 100 Cryptocurrencies after its presale event. This comes as the Oryen ICO set new heights in the DeFi space by offering buyers a quick 110% return on their investment in the phase one presale.

Generally, the platform is gaining more exposure. It’s now one of the top DeFi coins of 2022. Prominent Crypto analysts like Jim Crypto speak about the Oryen network in his video review.



The Oryen ICO set new heights in the DeFi space by giving its buyers a fast 110% return on their investment in the phase one presale.

This high ROI and the platform’s unique features, including Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), a mechanism that drives the staking ecosystem, have put the network in an enviable position ahead of its competition.

For instance, the quick gain is makes investments like DOGE and Shiba Inu worthless. Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based Crypto named after the Japanese dog breed. The platform is a viable alternative to Dogecoin (DOGE).

DOGE and Shiba Inu had an unstable year and a mixed price performance prediction going into 2023. If the two Crypto platforms continue to struggle, more investors may venture into better alternative options like Oryen.

The Oryen ICO set new heights in the DeFi space by offering buyers a quick 110% return on their investments in the phase one presale.

This quick gain, the platform’s unique features, and the struggles of Crypto platforms like DOGE and Shiba Inu have caused many investors to the Oryen network.

Meanwhile, the Oryen phase 3 has started. It’s another opportunity to generate passive income from the Crypto industry platform.

Join Presale now: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register

Website: https://oryennetwork.io

*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn't write the article nor has tested the platform.

Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]

