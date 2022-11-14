SHIB price prediction for December 31, 2022 – Can Shiba Inu rebound? – Finbold – Finance in Bold

Join us on Twitter or Telegram

Disclaimer:The CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency community price estimate is based only on the votes of its users. Estimates do not guarantee end-of-month prices.

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been characterized by sustained sell-offs in 2022, aligning with the general trajectory of the digital assets market. However, with no signs of a possible bullish trigger in the short term, the SHIB community is still betting the token would end the year on a high.

In this line, the SHIB community on CoinMarketCap estimates the token would be valued at an average price of $0.000011 by December 31, 2022, representing gains of 17.53% from the asset’s price at the time of publishing. The estimates are based on votes by 2,924 members leveraging the price estimate feature, according to data retrieved by Finbold on November 12.

Notably, the bet by community members aligns with SHIB’s increasing number of holders, an indicator that investors still believe the token would rally in the future and possibly regain the highs of 2021.

In this line, SHIB has witnessed a steady increase in holders, with the figure standing at 1,243,497 as of November 11. The holders represent a growth of 3% or 37,225 over the last three months.

Elsewhere, the SHIB technical analysis remains bearish at a point the decentralized finance (DeFi) token is feeling the effects of the FTX crypto exchange liquidity crunch. Indeed, a summary of the technicals aligns with “sell” at 14, with the moving averages favoring a “strong sell” at 13, while oscillators are “neutral” at nine on the daily gauges.

In the meantime, SHIB has extended its week-long losses, trading at $0.0000096 by press time, dropping by over 23% in the last seven days. The asset has made less than 1% gains on the daily chart.

It is worth noting that SHIB recently found some relief in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of social media giant Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). Notably, the purchase of Twitter by Musk acted as a short-term catalyst for dog-themed cryptocurrencies like SHIB and Dogecoin (DOGE).

In general, SHIB has failed to hold on to the gains after the FTX crisis hit the crypto sector. Amid the collapse, the SHIB community continues with network development in a bid to improve the asset’s utility.

At the same time, SHIB appears to remain popular among traders. For instance, it emerged that SHIB forms about 20% of the $2.9 billion worth of assets held in the reserves of the crypto exchange Crypto.com. Notably, the platform published the results amid increased pressure on crypto entities to show proof of reserves after FTX’s liquidity crunch.

Overall, for SHIB to make solid gains, the asset’s prospects largely depend on the price trajectory of the general cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.

Join us on Twitter or Telegram

Or follow us on Flipboard

Like the article? Vote up or share on your social media

Weekly Finance Digest

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

By subscribing you agree with Finbold T&C’s

Paul is a finance, cryptocurrency, and blockchain journalist with years of experience. At Finbold, Paul keeps readers up to date by crafting stories on crypto price movements, market analysis, and the latest trends in the blockchain sector. He also crafts data-driven financial stories.

Copyright © 2019-2022

Finbold.com

Weekly Finance Digest

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

By subscribing you agree with Finbold T&C’s

DISCLAIMER WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Or copy link

source