Abu Dhabi to continue to experience IPO boom next year – Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi, alongside Saudi Arabia, has seen a spike in initial public offering listings this year, and is on track to continue the trend next year.

The UAE capital is likely to host an additional three IPOs this year and at least 11 by 2023, Bloomberg reported, citing an official.

This is happening in line with a trend that sees buyers showing greater appetite for the Middle East bourses which had traditionally been a dour market for new shares.

“Next year, it’s going to be an amazing pipeline,” Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa told Bloomberg TV in an interview. “Over 11 companies (are) being either advised or in final stages for application approval for the listing on Abu Dhabi stock market.”

In recent months, a fund worth 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) was launched to boost public listings, Al Shorafa said.

In preparation for listing, family-owned and private companies have sought government assistance from the fund, he said.

Burjeel Holdings, which raised $300 million last month, listed through the fund, which also targets companies in the manufacturing and financial services sectors, Al Shorafa said.

There is strong investor interest in listings in the Middle East, especially Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which garnered $18 billion this year. This represents almost half of the IPO money raised in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

During the first half of the year, Saudi Arabia’s stock market saw significant growth in listings, with IPOs on the main index alone raising SR15.2 billion ($4 billion).

Along with 10 record listings, Saudi’s main index TASI witnessed nine further offerings from existing listed companies, generating SR10.7 billion, a report by the Saudi Exchange shows.

This year’s biggest IPOs were pharma-chain operator Nahdi Medical Co., Public Investment Fund’s digital security firm Elm Co., and Aldawaa Medical Services Co.

Nahdi topped the list with a SR5.12 billion IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market, followed by Elm with SR3.07 billion in proceeds. Aldawaa raised almost SR1.86 billion.

Saudi IPOs are on course for a record year, as the number of listings in the first half of 2022 has already surpassed those of last year, according to the chairman of the Capital Market Authority.

“Undoubtedly, the number of IPOs we have for listing and offering is the largest that it has been,” Mohammed Elkuwaiz told Arab News.

Speaking at a fintech event in Riyadh on July 26, Elkuwaiz added: “We already exceeded the number of IPOs we had last year, and we think the number will likely get even bigger.”

The Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul, has recorded 17 initial share sales, generated proceeds amounting to $5.07 billion in the first half of the year.

Tadawul dominated the Gulf Cooperation Council in IPOs last year, with utility provider ACWA Power marking the region’s largest share sale after its float generated as much as $1.21 billion.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis.

Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food, and the soaring prices have caused severe hardships to most Sri Lankans.

Presenting the annual budget in Parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe put the country’s plight down to the reduction of government revenue and stressed the need to increase it.

Wickremesinghe said the country’s revenue has declined significantly to 8.3 percent of the GDP in 2021, which he said was one of the lowest in the world. He said his government presented revenue measures to correct the 2019 tax cuts on three occasions this year.

“These tax reforms will help increase revenue in 2023 and beyond, enabling to move away from costly monetary financing (money printing) to cover government expenditure in the future,” said Wickremesinghe.

According to statistics presented in the budget speech, the government expects to increase revenue from taxes to 3.1 trillion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.5 billion) from the 1.3 trillion rupees in 2021.

The document shows that income tax would go up three times from 302 billion rupees ($824 million) to 912 billion rupees ($ 2.5 billion).

The economy deteriorated as the COVID-19 and the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings devastated tourism, which is a key source of foreign exchange. At the same time, in 2019 the former government pushed through the largest tax cuts in Sri Lankan history.

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves have dwindled to around $1.5 billion and the country has no sufficient dollars to import key essentials. Inflation has increased over 90 percent in recent months.

Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due this year pending the outcome of talks with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The country’s total foreign debt exceeds $51 billion, of which $28 billion has to be repaid by 2027.

The economic meltdown triggered a political crisis and thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of the president in July, forcing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and later resign.

Wickremesinghe said negotiations with the IMF were progressing while the government is in talks with India and China on debt restructuring.

“We are confident that these discussions will lead to positive outcome,” he said.

Voting on the budget will take place on Nov. 22.

NEW YORK: Amazon is preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 employees, The New York Times reported on Monday, making the e-commerce behemoth the latest tech giant to unleash a large-scale redundancy plan.

This would represent a little less than one percent of the group’s total payroll, which had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not counting seasonal workers who are recruited during periods of increased activity like the Christmas holidays.

The Times report said the affected positions will be located in Amazon’s devices department, the retail division and human resources.

The distribution by country was not specified.

The report said that the total number of employees laid off could change, but if confirmed, it would be the largest round of firings in the history of the 28-year-old company founded by Jeff Bezos.

The layoffs would follow an aggressive hiring spree. With business booming due to the coronavirus pandemic, as cooped up people turned in earnest to online shopping, Amazon doubled its workforce from the first quarter of 2020 to 1.62 million employees two years later.

But with the economy souring, two weeks ago Amazon announced a hiring freeze and its workforce has already decreased compared to the beginning of the year.

Contacted by AFP, Amazon did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

Last week, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was cutting 11,000 jobs, or about 13 percent of its workforce.

Online payment company Stripe and car-hailing app Lyft, also recently reported big layoffs. Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, earlier this month fired about half of its 7,500 employees.

RIYADH: US investment management giant BlackRock will create a dedicated team in Riyadh as part of a deal reached with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to attract more investment into the Kingdom.

The PIF has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power, utilities, water, environment, transportation, telecommunication, and social infrastructure sectors.

The MoU is the latest move by the PIF to explore new investment opportunities in the Middle East while boosting the participation of the Saudi private sector, and also matches the fund’s objective to further expand its domestic and regional investment portfolio.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced PIF will establish five more regional investment companies, in Jordan, Bahrain, Sudan, Iraq, and Oman.

This comes after the launch of the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. in August, and across all six companies the value of the targeted investments will reach SR90 billion ($24 billion).

Companies will invest in infrastructure, real estate development, mining, healthcare, financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications and technology, and other strategic sectors.

The PIF plays a key role in accelerating the Kingdom’s economic transformation and diversification as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index ended on a negative note on Monday, as Brent crude oil fell by $1 to $94.99 a barrel.

The Tadawul All Share Index was down 0.44 percent to close below 11,197 level, whereas the parallel market Nomu saw a 0.11 percent decrease to reach 19,002.

Raydan Food Co. climbed 9.89 percent as it was among the top gainers. Moreover, earlier in the morning, it said that its accumulated losses have been cut to zero, following a 53.2 percent capital reduction.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco dipped 1.89 percent, while Ma’aden also dropped by 1.85 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the state’s largest lender, saw a 3.01 percent loss, while Alinma Bank declined 0.26 percent.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. lost 1.87 percent upon its declaration of a cash dividend of SR0.62 per share for the third quarter of 2022.

Banque Saudi Fransi saw a 1.53 percent increase after revealing plans to issue US-dollar denominated notes under its Medium Term Note Program.

Al Rajhi Bank, the state’s most valued bank, saw no change in share price as it completed the offering and subscription of its Tier 1 Sukuk dominated in SR, valued at SR10 billion.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. lost 1.82 percent following granting of a project totaling SR97 million with the Riyadh Region Municipality.

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co ’s saw a slight decrease to 0.13 percent upon its board recommendation to divide a pay-out of SR38.8 million, or SR0.5 per share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development joined the list of the leading gainers with a 9.94 percent increase, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. also climbed by 9.94 percent.

While, Saudi Arabian Amiantit fell 9.97 percent, similarly to Tadawul Group which fell to 6.14 percent, as they remained among top losers on their second day in row.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh continues to witness increasing demand for prime office space, with Grade A office occupancy levels rising by 4 percent year-on-year to reach 98 percent, according to global property consultant Knight Frank.

The heightened level of requirements means landlords are firmly in the driving seat, said Knight Frank, adding that office lease rates continue to climb in the wake of growing demand.

The average lease rates for prime office space in Riyadh have increased by 18 percent over the past 12 months to approximately SR1,775 ($472) per square meter, it said.

“As the Kingdom’s economic transformation plan unfolds, business activity is rising at an extraordinary pace,” said Knight Frank Partner- Head of Middle East Research Faisal Durrani.

He added that 70 firms have now committed to relocating their regional headquarters to Riyadh, including Aldeham Education Group and French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom.

Foreign investment licenses issued during the second quarter of the year were nearly up by 700 percent compared to last year. This has been led by retail, construction, manufacturing, hotels, food and beverage, and business services companies, it said.

On a separate note, foreign direct investment in the Kingdom has hit SR3.5 billion across 49 deals during the second quarter, up from 37 in the prior quarter, Knight Frank noted.

This alone has created 2,000 new jobs “which will inevitably filter through to the office market in the form of new space requirements,” Faisal Durrani said.

He added that Grade B rents have also seen an increase.

“Average Grade B rents are up 10 percent in the last year,” said Durrani adding that high requirement levels in prime commercial locations such as King Fahad Road and Olaya Street have lifted Grade B rents here by 6 percent.

“While city-wide Grade B occupancy levels now stand at 75 percent; the highest level in at least five years,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jeddah’s office market is also experiencing a “resurgence” in requirements as multinational and domestic businesses ramp up their presence in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city.

As is the case elsewhere in the world, the focus is on best-in-class Grade A offices, however, Knight Frank said the lack of supply and rising costs mean “many businesses are exploring Grade B space as well.”

Grade A office rents in Jeddah stand at around SAR 1065 psm, reflecting a 6.5 percent increase on this time last year, according to the global consultancy firm. It added that Grade B rents too have increased by 8.5 percent over the same period. “Vacancy levels continue to edge downward, standing at 8 percent for Grade A offices and 20 percent for Grade B buildings,” it added.

This comes as the positive economic sentiment has also impacted office demand in the Eastern Province. Knight Frank noted that rising requirements for offices in the Dammam Metropolitan Area have driven up lease rates for Grade A space by 5 percent in the last 12 months to SR950 psm.

