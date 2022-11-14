Google's 'News Showcase' Feature Almost Year Behind Schedule – What Could Be The Reason – Yahoo Finance

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google News Showcase program has hit a roadblock as some media outlets are unhappy with certain contractual terms or payments, Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the situation.

The program was announced in 2020 as part of a $1 billion global investment in partnerships with news publishers and is running almost a year behind its intended launch timeline in the U.S.

The program pays publishers to feature their content, allowing curated panels of related stories on Google News and some other Google platforms.

Links bring readers to news organizations’ websites and, in some cases, allow users free access to normally paywalled content.

For some U.S. outlets, one sticking point is a contractual term from Google that says a Showcase deal constitutes all payment that a publisher is entitled to for its content.

Several factors have caused delays in the negotiations with the U.S. media outlets. Several publishing executives said that some publishers feel Google isn’t paying enough and object to certain contractual terms, including a provision limiting their right to get more money from the tech giant in other ways.

In at least some cases, Google agrees to pay publishers 25% of their promised Showcase fees before the feature launches in their market, according to the journal’s documents.

Price Action: GOOG shares are down 0.21% at $110.25 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo by Spencer E Holtaway via Flickr

See more from Benzinga

Top Financial Stories Tuesday, September 6: Focus on iPhone 14 Event, OPEC+ Plans Mild Production Cut, Netflix Says No To Crypto Ads And More…

Tesla Motors (TSLA) – If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here’s How Much Y

Don’t miss real-time alerts on your stocks – join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Related Quotes

Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) closed Monday's trading session up 3.2%, decisively outperforming the major U.S. indexes, which declined. Its gains may have had something to do with Friday's release of Nielsen's ratings for streaming services for the week of Oct. 10, which showed The Watcher in the top spot and other Netflix shows giving it a total of seven slots in the top 10. Netflix's Dahmer, a biopic series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, was previously No. 1, but slipped to No. 3 behind Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

Most recently, the bank came under fire from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for its use of the fast-cash bank-to-bank transfer service known as Zelle. The service was created in a partnership between several major banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America , JP Morgan Chase , and more to offer a transfer option similar to that of PayPal . Not long before that, Wells Fargo was called out for discriminatory practices after closing long-time accounts without warning.

After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

(Bloomberg) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

My friend started selling clothes out of her closet to make a little extra cash. Despite her packed schedule, she makes thousands of dollars through eBay and Poshmark. This keeps you compensated for your work in sourcing, listing, and shipping.

You say real-estate profits get a tax break if they are used to purchase a home within three years, but accountants tell me that is actually an old rule and it is no longer on the books. As to buying and selling: You hope to pocket the profit, minimize your tax liability, and keep all your memories. The order of the purchase and sale does not matter for tax purposes.

source