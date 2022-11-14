NFTSTAR's superstar squad to be featured in The Sandbox – Mobidictum.biz

NFTSTAR’s trio of football superstars, Neymar JR, Son Heung-Min, and Luis Figo will be featured in The Sandbox as part of its plan to build an integrated global sports metaverse platform. The Sandbox which is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands is one of the decentralized virtual worlds, and it has been fueling the growth of virtual real estate demand.

NFTSTAR intends to organize regular meet and greets, AMAs, exclusive NFT drops, and more through a partnership with Forj, a Web3 brand experience provider, and another subsidiary of Animoca Brands. NFTSTAR also enlisted Smobler Studios, one of the official builders of The Sandbox for this partnership. Smobler Studios specializes in world-building, brand marketing, IP creation, and metaverse development for The Sandbox.

Abe Ren, Co-Founder of NFTSTAR noted

“We are excited to partner with The Sandbox metaverse as a way to promote our own brand, celebrities, and proprietary NFTs. This collaboration allows us to collectively grow the community of sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts.”

Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox added

“Sports are an important part of global culture, and as such it’s a pleasure to welcome NFTSTAR into The Sandbox metaverse as we continue to grow our sports-based experiences and activations.”

According to Loretta Chen, Co-Founder of Smobler Studios, this collaboration marks the beginning of the creation of a Global Sports Space.

source