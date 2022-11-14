NFTs to usher the authenticity of Healthcare: Vision, Opportunities, and Challenges – ETHealthWorld

Dear user,

NFT is a concept that can be applied in all sectors and we have seen it enter sectors like art, real estate, etc. and now it’s expanding to healthcare.

“The company learnt that P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director/ promoter group of the company, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. The company is in the process of ascertaining further details and will do further disclosures as appropriate,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

