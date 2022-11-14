The downsides to road tripping with a certain Tesla charging adaptor – The Driven









The Tesla UMC Gen 2 (mobile connector) was introduced into Australia in mid 2019. All Teslas ordered before July 9, 2022, were provided with this charging cable for free.

Any buyers who ordered cars after that time have the option of purchasing from Tesla for $550 or looking for an aftermarket alternative. Many choose to stick with the Tesla product, as it’s still one of the lower price cables available.

Most owners make use of the included 10amp or 15amp plug, for home charging this provides enough charge for drivers who average up to 120km per day, keeping in mind that the average Australian car of any fuel type travels only 38km per day.

A common practice among Tesla owners is to purchase what is known as the Tesla UMC to 3 phase tail (approximately $150). This is a well-made adaptor that connects straight into a 5 pin 3 phase outlet.

This increases the potential power available to 32amp single phase; very handy for home charging if the electrician installing the 3 phase socket gives it the all clear. A Tesla owner could then add up to 300km a day while parked at home.



Despite its low price and versatility at home, the 3 phase tail has an Achilles heel when used in regional areas on long trips – it’s NOT 3 phase, it’s only single phase.





There are a number of 3 phase charging cables available including: the high priced but extremely tough Juice Booster 2, the Kwik Mode 2 EV charger, and the KHONS 3 phase charger. All have type 2 plugs on the car end and are easy to operate and store.

Over the past 7 years I’ve plugged into the vast majority of official Plugshare 3 phase outlets across Australia, I can confidently say if you use the correct equipment your journey will be smooth, if you try and save a few dollars you’ll soon regret it.

