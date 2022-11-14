Is it too Late to Buy Shiba Inu? Expert Analysis Revealed – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights from crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

The market capitalization of Shiba Inu has fallen by more than 87% since its all-time high in 2021. This prompts investors to ask the question, is it too late to Buy Shiba Inu coin?

Today, we offer insight into whether SHIB is still worth adding to a crypto portfolio. Our comprehensive analysis discusses the meme coin’s performance, use cases, expert viewpoints, and more.

Among Shiba Inu’s claims to prominence is that it produced one of the biggest annual gains ever seen for crypto investors. However, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap, the market valuation of SHIB has fallen by around 87% when compared to its 2021 peak.

As such, this raises the question, is Shiba Inu still worth investing in?

Is it still a good time to buy Shiba Inu? Those with an appetite for risk might buy SHIB tokens whilst they’re trading at a discount when compared to the start of the year. Read on, as we talk about the SHIB investment thesis in more detail.

Shiba Inu was created in August 2020 and started trading at $0.000000001. SHIB tokens remained under the radar for several months. However, by mid-May 2021, SHIB tokens had increased by 3.4 million percent, largely thanks to a sharp interest in meme tokens like Dogecoin.

Nearing the end of the same month the market crashed and Shiba Inu fell by over 76%. However, by October 2021, Shiba Inu was on the rise again, along with many other altcoins.

In fact, some SHIB investors found themselves with gains exceeding 121 million percent by the end of October that year, based on its value at the start of 2021. Is Shiba Inu still going up? The simple answer is no. On the contrary, following its all-time high, Shiba Inu has continued to fall.

Here’s a quick view list of some of Shiba Inu’s highs and lows:

As per the above, Shiba Inu continues to witness extreme volatility.

As we touched on, 2021 saw some meme coins rising substantially. In October, SHIB peaked when it reached its all-time highest market capitalization of $43.5 billion.

Investors asking, ‘Should I still buy Shiba Inu?’ will likely need further information with regard to the more recent performance of SHIB tokens.

The meme craze in recent years has, if anything, highlighted how the fear of missing out (FOMO) and online hype can affect the crypto markets. 2022 brought the crypto winter season, and as such many digital currencies plummeted.

By January 2022, Shiba Inu had a market capitalization of $18.3 billion, much lower than its all-time high. By mid-May 2022, Shiba Inu had fallen to $5.4 billion, and by June it was down to just $4.2 billion.

Things started to look up in early October 2022, at this point, the popular meme token had increased its market cap to around $7.5 billion. This all changed in November 2022.

FTX is not the first blockchain-centric company to succumb to the crypto winter. However, it’s clear that its collapse has had a major impact on market sentiment as a whole.

Is it too late to buy Shiba Inu coin? We analyzed some Shiba Inu price predictions for the next 10 years. In turn, we concluded that experts have generated a number of price predictions that indicate it isn’t too late to gain exposure to this project.

According to some, Shiba Inu might make a comeback in 2023 along with the rest of the sector. That said, all predictions should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Some analysis indicates that in 2023, SHIB’s minimum and maximum trading price could be around $0.0000160584 and $0.0000193081 respectively. The maximum prediction indicates a potential increase of almost 97% based on the price at the time of writing.

The average price predictions for SHIB are summarized below:

If there is another significant surge, some economists predict that Shiba Inu will reach $0.01 in 2025. Again, investors still asking, ‘Is it too Late to Buy Shiba Inu coin?’ should take all crypto price predictions lightly and not use this as a deciding factor.

Aside from looking at price analysis, investors pondering ‘Should I still buy Shiba Inu?’, could also look at the use cases of the token.

Does Shiba Inu have any actual uses and how will this shape its future?

Shiba Inu might be put to use in this way to promote quick transaction settlements. Hundreds of companies have joined the Shiba Inu ecosystem thus far. Additionally, as NFT gaming becomes more popular and the Shiba Inu’s Metaverse gains traction, a lot more people are likely to become interested in buying SHIB.

According to Globaldata, by 2030, the metaverse market will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 39.8% and reach around $996 billion.

To help answer the question on many investors’ lips, ‘Is it too late to Buy Shiba Inu coin? we’ve looked at what market experts are saying.

See below:

Meanwhile, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama has expressed optimism about the network’s future.

Shiba Inu’s layer-2 network (Shibarium) is progressing according to plan. According to the developer, when using Shiba Inu-based decentralized applications, users will be able to avoid costly gas prices on the Ethereum network.

Is Shiba Inu still worth buying? Investors who think it might be are advised to purchase tokens via a regulated online brokerage. This has never been more important as per the recent FTX collapse.

See a review of the regulated trading platform eToro below – which is arguably the best place to buy SHIB tokens in safety.

eToro has been providing its services globally since 2017 and has the approval of several regulatory bodies. This includes the SEC, FCA, ASIC, and CySEC. The platform offers a plethora of markets. In terms of crypto assets, this includes new coin listings , meme tokens like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, and a range of other digital currencies.

The commission fee on cryptocurrencies is a low and transparent 1% on each buy and sell order. The eToro platform also offers access to equities and ETFs, forex pairs, commodities, and indices. Investors can also partake in buying and selling cryptocurrencies passively here.

This is possible thanks to the Smart Portfolios, around a dozen are focused on crypto assets. Investors can allocate $500 or more and copy an entire basket of crypto tokens over to their portfolio – many of which contain SHIB. The Smart Portfolio is managed using advanced software and will be periodically rebalanced.

It’s also possible to copy a single trader with experience in the market. When an investor allocates $200 or more to Copy Trading at eToro, they quite literally mirror the positions of a pro. This saves hours of researching the markets, and investors are allowed to ‘un-copy’ as they see fit.

eToro offers a free paper trading account and a cell phone app, as well as charts, statistics, news, and analysis. The minimum investment for those who think Shiba Inu is still worth buying is just $10.

eToro accepts lots of payment types, covering credit/debit cards, e-wallets such as Skrill and PayPal, and also traditional banking methods like wire transfers.

Read a full review of eToro here .

Buy Shiba Inu on eToro

Your capital is at risk. Crypto asset investments are highly volatile and speculative

Is it too late to invest in Shiba Inu? There is no definitive answer for investors in such an unpredictable market. Shiba Inu’s devoted following is among the top benefits of investing in it. That is to say, SHIB is being debated by social media influencers, meme creators, and chat forums throughout the world. This has undoubtedly contributed to the cryptocurrency’s popularity.

Shiba Inu coin’s price could rise significantly if these influencers and other well-known figures continue to promote it. Moreover, Shiba Inu uses a deflationary model, in contrast to Dogecoin. This model predicts that the value of SHIB will increase because when supply is less than demand, the coin’s value will rise, which is a good indication of future pricing.

We found that most market analysts’ price predictions are positive when it comes to Shiba Inu. This is probably helped by the fact the project has been making an effort to increase its real-world use cases. As we said, this includes staking, a metaverse, and P2E games.

Shiba Inu has also teamed up with Flexa and Shopping.io. As we mentioned, the latter allows SHIB holders to pay for goods from retailers such as Amazon.

At the time of writing, the market capitalization of Shiba Inu is trading much lower than its all-time high in 2021. As such, investors might choose to stockpile SHIB tokens before a potential comeback surge.

Investors who are perplexed by the question ‘Is Shiba Inu still a good investment’ could consider a diversification strategy.

That is to say, by investing in more than one crypto project, it’s possible to balance out the risk associated with such a speculative asset.

With this in mind, here are some presale projects, both of which have the potential to be the next cryptocurrency to explode.

Dash 2 Trade is all set to be the Bloomberg of the crypto world, and best of all, its native currency D2T is on presale at the bargain price of $0.0513 per token. First a little about the platform itself. Dash 2 Trade is set to take investors’ crypto endeavors to the next level.

The platform offers the best crypto signals that point D2T holders toward potentially profitable trades, including risk management. The terminal will also provide access to a range of technical indicators, and on-chain data strategies.

Once fully up and running, investors will be able to utilize the platform’s bespoke social trading system and backtesting tool. This allows investors to maximize their results by taking their strategies for a test drive in conditions that mimic the real world.

Investors who subscribe to the tools and features on the Dash 2 Trade platform will also benefit from new crypto alerts and insight on presale launches. Regarding the D2T presale, this is in stage three and tokens are available to early investors for $0.0513. The next stage will see D2T progress to $0.0533 each.

Learn more about the project by reading the D2T whitepaper and joining the official Telegram group.

Invest in Dash 2 Trade Now

Is Shiba Inu still worth buying? Time will tell on that one, but as we said, investors shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket. IMPT mints carbon credits into NFTs on the blockchain, and its native currency of the same name is on presale.

The environmentally conscious ecosystem connects individuals and businesses of all sizes to socially responsible brands to reduce their footprint. IMPT has also partnered with a wide range of initiatives such as those concentrating on renewable energy sources, preventing deforestation, methane capture, carbon storage, and more.

Users can check the score and Co2 compensation of the project in question to decide on the most suitable. As we said, IMPT has its own currency. IMPT tokens can be used to purchase carbon credits. Users who shop with one of the brands partnered with IMPT will also receive crypto tokens, which can be swapped for credits.

Furthermore, all carbon credit NFTs can be traded, burned, or sold in the marketplace. When IMPT users decide to remove carbon credits from circulation by burning them, the platform sends them to a null address. The investor will receive a reward in the shape of a collectible NFT.

IMPT is on presale at $0.023 per token as of writing. As with all presale campaigns, this will go up in increments until tokens are listed and available to buy on an exchange. Interested investors can read the IMPT whitepaper and join the Telegram group for more details and updates.

Visit IMPT Now

We’ve answered the question on the minds of many meme coin investors – is it too late to buy Shiba Inu coin? The answer according to most analysts, although not a guarantee for gains, seems to be, no it’s not too late.

The whole crypto market is down at this time. However, crypto tends to move in cycles and thus it’s thought it will likely recover. Shiba Inu has a lot going for it – it’s building a metaverse ecosystem and has partnered with the e-commerce platform Shopping.io to allow SHIB holders to pay in crypto.

Investors seeking to diversify might also consider Dash 2 Trade – whose D2T tokens are currently in presale.

Visit Dash 2 Trade

Whether or not an investor should buy Shiba Inu now will depend on their own findings. The best way to invest in crypto is to allocate small amounts and create a diverse portfolio. For instance, one could invest in SHIB, as well as some up-and-coming tokens like IMPT or D2T. The latter can also be used to pay for crypto trading signals and a range of tools to predict the markets.

Some market analysts think that SHIB will increase when the crypto winter is over. However, there are no guarantees. As such, investors will need to research the matter themselves, look at more than one source of information, and make a decision based on their own goals and circumstances.

Whether or not Shiba Inu can reach $1 remains to be seen. Some, more conservative analysts, don’t foresee SHIB reaching $1 until 2030, others say it could be as early as 2023 if there’s another bull run. It’s always wise to air on the side of caution with cryptocurrencies and take price predictions with a grain of salt. Investors might consider diversifying with SHIB and other crypto assets to hedge their bets.

Many market commentators have a positive outlook on the future price of Shiba Inu. Crypto is working on building an ecosystem. This will include a metaverse, P2E games, and even a wider acceptance of SHIB as a form of payment when online shopping. That said, investors should carry out their own research.



source