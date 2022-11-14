Disney+ Schedule Additions: New TV & Movies Arriving June 13-19 – ComingSoon.net

Disney+ is lining up fresh content for everyone’s taste.

In addition to new episodes of Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the House Mouse will add the complete Love, Victor series to its lineup on June 15. The teen comedy show created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger originally debuted on Hulu and will conclude its run with the upcoming Season 3.

“Season 3 finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be,” reads the synopsis. “With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

Love, Victor stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, and Ava Capri.

Sports lovers will love Kings Ransom and Big Shot, debuting on June 17 and focusing on the sporting world. Kings Ransom follows the story of Wayne Gretzky’s move to the Los Angeles Kings after being traded from the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Big Shot is about the troubles of the New York Islanders and the huge scam they were involved in before the beginning of the new millennium.

Check out the full list of Disney+ releases for the next week below.

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (Season 3)

grown-ish (Season 4) – 9 episodes

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)

T.O.T.S. (Season 3) – 12 episodes

The Wonder Years (Season 1) – 10 episodes

Family Reboot – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Ms. Marvel – Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part V

Love, Victor – Seasons 1 – 2, Season 3 – Premiere

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

