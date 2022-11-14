Pi Network Prepares for Open Mainnet as Enclosed Period Winds Down – BSC News

Could the launch of Pi Network be just around the corner after the team confirmed millions of KYC'd users and the success of testnet applications?

The Pi Network team has given clues that the Open Network Mainnet for Pi users could be right around the corner. The Enclosed Mainnet has been active for months and has brought several advantages to helping prepare for the public launch.

The Pi team confirmed in a recent tweet that millions of Pioneers have been KYC’d and that new Pi apps have been able to successfully transfer from the testnet to the mainnet. The roadmap indicates that the KYC progress and the state of the Enclosed Network will be indicators of when the launch can happen. With both of those looking good, the launch appears imminent.

"There are multiple advantages to having an intermediate enclosed period to ramp up to the fully open Mainnet."

The Open Network will remove restrictions like the existing firewall to outside networks and bring new ways for the Pi community to interact with the entire blockchain world. The new Open Network will allow “any external connectivity, e.g., to other networks, wallets, and anyone who wants to connect to Pi Mainnet,” according to the Pi Network Medium roadmap. Users will be able to run both personal and community network nodes, launch API services, connect to other blockchains, and more.

There is no confirmed launch date for the Open Network. The original dates expected for the launch were in both March and June of 2022. The launch date, according to the roadmap, is contingent on the progress of KYC’d users and the relative maturity of the Enclosed Network.

Pi Network is a mobile blockchain mining project on a mission to give everyone access to the cryptocurrency revolution. The project was founded by a team of Stanford University Ph.D. candidates who designed a mobile-friendly blockchain mining algorithm.

Pi Network has evolved over the years and has organized a hackathon, built a couple of working Pi blockchain apps, and is now in the final stages of transition to public mainnet.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

