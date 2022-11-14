TCL 55 inches QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV: Check ongoing offers on Flipkart – The Tech Outlook

The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates
The world of e-commerce is ever-expanding. And as we progress to buy our big gadgets online, the deals and discounted prices on various e-commerce platforms provide us relief. Currently, there is an ongoing offer on the TCL 55 inches QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV only on Flipkart. Here’s more about the offer.
Under the Utsav deals on Flipkart, the TCL 55 inches QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV is being offered at a discounted price of INR 40,999 only. Its original price is as high as INR 1,16,990 in the Indian market. So, this deal is actually offering up to 64% off on the original price of this Smart TV. You can also pay with easy EMI options starting at INR 1422 per month only. You can avail of free doorstep delivery with this TV. Also, you can also get INR 38,949 only with the 5% cashback offers only on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers.
Core specifications
The TCL 55 inches QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV belongs to the C725 series. It was launched in the year 2021. It has an AI picture engine. This has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The view angle is 178 degrees. The LED display type is Direct LED. It has two box speakers. It uses Dolby Audio. This has a quad-core processor. It has a 64-bit processor. It supports apps such as YouTube, Hotstar, Netflix, Eros Now, Zee5, and more such apps.
Be on the lookout for such exciting deals. Stay connected with us for more such tech-related news.
After freezing its hiring process Amazon starts layoffs
Check out the ongoing offers on Amazon India on Apple iPhone SE! Check details here
Deal You Can’t Miss Blaupunkt Cyber Sound (65 inch) Smart Android TV at a 34%…
Best Buy deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Check details here!
Advertisement
Reviews
Google pixel 7 User reviews and specifications, and more check out now
Vivo Y21 Vs Samsung A12 : Compare the specifications, prices, and more…
Poco M4 honest user reviews, check how the phone performed
Check out user reviews of the OPPO F19 only on Google: Here’s…
Editor’s Pick
See what happened when blue bird tried to misbehave in US…
World Cup: England’s potential route to a first FIFA World…
Reviews
Google pixel 7 User reviews and specifications, and more…
Vivo Y21 Vs Samsung A12 : Compare the specifications,…
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We’ll assume you’re ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More
TCL 55 inches QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV: Check ongoing offers on Flipkart – The Tech Outlook
The Tech Outlook – Daily Tech News, Interviews, Reviews and Updates