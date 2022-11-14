Tamadoge Is Giving Away $100,000 to Users Who Do This – How to Win? – Cryptonews



Tamadoge will reward one lucky winner with $100,000 in its native token, TAMA. Let’s take a closer look at what Tamadoge offers and what you need to do to be eligible for the giveaway.

In a recent tweet, the popular play-to-earn (P2E) meme coin project, Tamadoge, announced it is launching a giveaway worth up to $100,000. The project aims to reward its growing community of players for their commitment during the current crypto winter.

What are the requirements to get started? Interested users can participate in the draw by following ten simple steps.

The first step to participate is to insert a crypto wallet address on the giveaway page. Then follow Tamadoge on its verified Twitter page, tweet about the Tamadoge project, and tag Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.

The task includes joining the Discord and Telegram channels for the Tamadoge project and sharing with friends. In addition to visiting Instagram and YouTube channels, users can also retweet Tamadoge on Twitter. Each step comes with its entry points, and users who complete all the steps are guaranteed up to 17 entries in the giveaway prize.

Meanwhile, to be eligible for this latest round of giveaways, users must own at least $100 worth of TAMA tokens at the time of the prize draw.

Tamadoge’s emergence as a top 50 crypto project did not come by chance but largely due to the huge potential the project carries. For a start, it borrows from the fun side of the crypto meme king, Dogecoin, and the utility base of Shiba Inu. It also features canine-looking digital pets that come with huge value.

Each Tamadoge is a non-fungible token (NFT), and they are intrinsically given that there are only a limited amount. Given this, the project has swept the crypto and blockchain gaming space. Holders of these digital pets get to battle one another for the top spot on the Tamadoge leaderboard and earn TAMA in return for their time commitments.

Tamadoge is building out a metaverse ecosystem using its TamaVerse platform. Users can watch, perform, interact, and explore this virtual reality landscape through their smartphones and desktop devices.

While other crypto projects have struggled to make an impact, the TAMA token has continued to soar and meet its roadmap commitments. The digital asset was recently listed on the popular centralized exchange, Gate.io, on November 10, essentially opening millions of more crypto investors to the huge potential of the Tamadoge ecosystem.

This follows other big-budget listings on other exchanges like OKX, LBank, and MEXC Global, among others.



Also, the TAMA token is soaring in several other positions. According to a recent tweet by CryptoInsightsX, the TAMA crypto asset has been one of the most bullish meme tokens in the last 24 hours. This shows strong investor interest in what many have described as a massive upgrade to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as industry leaders.

Tokens with high maximum limits tend to lose their value over time. The Tamadoge asset has a 2 billion token cap, and the project team is looking to increase the value of the digital currency.

To this end, every transaction executed on the Tamadoge Pet Store would be burned up to 5% of the value. This is expected to have a positive long-term effect on the digital token’s value.

At press time, TAMA is facing a bearish action and is trading at $0.025, a downtrend of 4.5% in the last 24 hours.



This is in line with the broader crypto market’s performance in the past day.

