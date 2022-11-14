True Crime Lovers Are Freaking Out Over the Trailer for New HBO Max Series ‘The Staircase’ – PureWow

Whether you’ve already made your way through every true-crime series that’s streaming right now, or you haven’t stopped obsessing over Toni Collette’s haunting performance in the 2018 film Hereditary, this new HBO Max series will surely be of interest.
In the new limited series, The Staircase, Collette stars as the real-life Kathleen Peterson, a woman who was found dead at the bottom of her home’s staircase and was believed to have been murdered by her husband—the famous crime novelist, Michael Peterson (Colin Firth).
The events of this mysterious case were first explored in a 2004 French miniseries of the same name, which documented Michael’s trial and compiled interviews and clips from those close to the case. Now, the story will be covered in this fictionalized retelling, which is only the latest new series to cover a historically controversial court case.
In the beginning of the trailer above, we see Collette’s character giving a speech to her family as they’re gathered around the dinner table. “I’d like to make a toast to so many better days ahead,” she says. “Every day is gonna be an adventure, so always stop and think: ‘This is one of the happiest days of my life.’”
However, soon after this she is murdered, and we see how suspicion quickly builds around her husband, leading to a tense investigation and trouble within the Peterson family.
Alongside Collette and Firth, The Staircase features other major names, including Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Sophie Turner, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg and more. The show was created and written by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn.
On Twitter, true crime aficionados showed their excitement for the series, like one user who said, “This series looks amazing!” Another wrote, “There’s a limited series on The Staircase? I’m here for it…That’s still one of the wildest true crime documentaries I’ve seen.”
We will definitely be checking this one out. The first three episodes of the limited series premiere on May 5.
