Why Rivian Stock Is Climbing Higher Today – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN -1.49%) were rising today after Amazon, which owns about an 18% stake in the electric vehicle (EV) maker, said that it has begun using Rivian vans for some package deliveries. The e-commerce giant also said that it will use 100,000 Rivian electric vans across the U.S. by 2030.

Rivian investors latched onto Amazon’s comments today and sent the EV stock up by as much as 6% this morning. Its shares had gained 2.5% as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

Amazon said in a press release today that it has started to roll out EV delivery vans made by Rivian in more than a dozen cities and that they’ll be in 100 cities by the end of this year.

The vehicles are part of Amazon’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and the company said that it plans to ramp up the number of Rivian vans before the end of the decade.

Image source: Amazon.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our Climate Pledge commitment. Rivian was one of the first companies Amazon invested in through the Climate Pledge Fund, and we’re just getting started on our journey to have 100,000 of Rivian’s vehicles on the road by 2030,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a press release.

While it’s been common knowledge that Amazon was testing Rivian vans for deliveries and had already ordered 100,000 vans from the EV maker, investors were likely happy to see that this goal is moving closer to being achieved.

Rivian, like other EV makers, has faced supply chain headwinds and rising costs lately, which has slowed the company’s vehicle production capabilities. But this news today is a reminder to investors that the company has the backing of Amazon and that it’s slowly making progress toward its production goals.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source