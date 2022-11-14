Mozilla enables Total Cookie Protection Firefox feature for Android by default – Neowin

3 minutes ago
Nov 14, 2022 12:26 EST
For all Firefox browser users on Android worldwide, Mozilla is making an important change. The new version of the browser for Android (version 107) that is going live on November 15, 2022, will enable the Total Cookie Protection feature by default. You’ll see this update alongside some bug fixes and enhancements.
There will be no separate option to enable the Total Cookie Protection in Firefox for Android as it’s going to be part of the Enhanced Tracking Protection setting. You’ll just need to switch to the Custom or Strict setting from the Standard protection mode. The feature is designed to discourage tracking companies from using cookies to track your browsing preferences.
In 2015, the company rolled out an important anti-tracking measure called Tracking Protection, a feature that let people turn on protection by going into Private Browsing mode. Later in 2019, it added Enhanced Tracking Protection to actively protect users rather than expect them to protect themselves.
Proceeding in the same direction, the company has now enabled it for Android users. The feature mainly works by creating a separate ‘cookie jar’ for each website you visit. So, instead of allowing trackers to link up your behavior on multiple sites, they just get to see behavior on individual sites.
That way, no other websites can access the cookie jars that are not assigned to it and find out what information other websites’ cookie jars have about you. This lessens the burden of invasive ads and the amount of information companies collect about you. You get all the necessary protections against tracking without compromising your mobile browsing experience.
Source: Mozilla Support via Ghacks| Image: Mozilla Blog
