9-1-1 – Season 6 Moves To Disney+ (UK/Ireland) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Following on from established drama series, “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19”, moving from Sky to Disney+, the 20th Television series, “9-1-1”, has also now moved over to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

The first episode of season six is now available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, with a new episode being released every Wednesday.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with “9-1-1.” The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders — including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers — who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from real-life, high-pressure experiences of first responders who regularly face heart-stopping situations that are often unpredictable, intense and uplifting at the same time.

Wednesday is quickly becoming a packed day for new original programming on Disney+, with new episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Station 19”, “Family Guy” and “NCIS: Hawaii” arriving each week.

The first five seasons of ‘9-1-1″ and all three seasons of the spin-off series, “9-1-1: Lonestar” are also available to stream on Disney+.

