Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day – Bitcoin (BTC/USD – Benzinga

According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000.

Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft.

An Ethereum investor has transferred 83,500 ETH worth $130,143,407 from one unknown wallet to another.

Along with that, 22,300 ETH worth $34,281,952 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp. Similarly, 50,037 ETH worth $76,746,429 was transferred from FTX to an anonymous wallet.

Also, 16,000 ETH worth $23,991,874 was transferred from Binance.US to an unknown wallet.

Whales have moved Bitcoin to and from various unknown digital asset exchanges. About 1,106 BTC worth $22,763,029 was transferred from Kraken to an anonymous wallet, and 1,800 BTC worth $37,042,165 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Gemini.

Dogecoin has seen a massive movement from unknown wallets by the whales. For example, about 299,999,998 DOGE worth $23,781,722 was transferred from an anonymous wallet to another, and in another transaction, 94,529,382 DOGE worth $7,277,488 transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance.

Whales have also moved XRP, the crypto asset used to operate Ripple's payments protocol. About 26,000 XRP worth $11,974,595 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp.

Also, 44,461,110 XRP worth $20,622,002 was transferred from Bitstamp to an unknown wallet, 30,000,000 XRP worth $14,021,806 was transferred from an anonymous wallet to Bitstamp, and in another transaction, 22,000,000 XRP worth $10,347,037 was transferred from an unknown wallet to Bitstamp.

