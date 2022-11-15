Sania Mirza posts new photo on Instagram amid divorce rumours – Geo News

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have become the talk of the town lately after rumours of their reported divorce started circulating on social media.

According to a Gulf News report, the couple — who had been together for the last 12 years and share a four-year-old son — have parted ways and are co-parenting their kid.

The publication mentioned that it tried to reach out to Sania’s management team for a comment but it declined the request. Akin to that, Geo News contacted former cricket skipper Malik to confirm the news but he didn’t reply despite seeing the message.

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

While fans are desperately waiting to find out the truth, the couple has so far remained silent on the matter. But amid all the rumours, Sania took to her Instagram account and posted a new snapshot.

In the picture, she could be seen out for a walk in her gym attire. The 35-year-old could be seen smiling in the photograph. She, however, refrained from captioning the picture with words and instead used some emojis — two palm trees and two hands forming a heart shape.

Within less than 15 minutes of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 23,000 likes and 200-plus messages.

In the comments section, fans questioned the athlete about her possible separation but they got no replies.

This is not the first time that news of Sania and Malik‘s separation has gone viral, as something similar happened in 2012 as well. But right now, the news is merely based on speculations, so nothing can be conclusively said unless the couple makes an official announcement.

