Mammotty’s film ‘Rorschach’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar – BestMediaInfo

Mammootty's film Rorschach will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 11.

Directed by Nizam Basheer in a narrative style that is new for Malayalam cinema, the story revolves around a man named Luke Antony who comes to a police station in a hilly area with a report that his wife has gone missing and the inquiry that follows.

Produced by Mammootty himself, the script is written by Sameer Abin.

This movie delivers a visual experience because of its rhythmic narrative, flawless technical execution in each frame, and story-relevant locations.

Apart from Mammootty who played the lead role, Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Sanju Sivaram, Sharafuddin, Mani Shornoor, Kottayam Naseer and many other actors feature in the movie.

Mithun Mukundan's music and Nimish Ravi's cinematography help a lot in keeping the film's mystery mood intact from the beginning to the end.

