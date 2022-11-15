Vivo X90 series tipped to launch in late November 2022 with Dimensity 9200-powered options – Notebookcheck.net

Vivo’s allegedly upcoming X90 series of premium-tier Android smartphones is the subject of a new leak that purports to reveal the new devices’ launch date. The short video shows a second variant alongside what might be the top-end Pro Plus for the first time.
This one, taking up the rear behind its possible series flagship sibling, has a very similar rear camera hump and accompanying band for a rumored camera branding update, but seems to be finished in plainer glass against the vibrant red leather of the "X90 Pro Plus".
Therefore, this new tip may reveal what successors to the X80, X80 Pro or both will look like on their launch. On that note, while the latter is now expected to debut with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, possibly so as to make up for the missing X80 Pro+, the vanilla model might get to run on the Dimensity 9200 instead.
This speculation is based on Vivo’s recent revelation that its new V2 in-house secondary chipset has been specifically tuned to work with the new MediaTek flagship SoC. This involves the custom-designed FIT interconnect technology, Multi-Cycle Queue (MCQ) processing engine and VCAP accelerator rated to further boost the AI, gaming and performance potential of the freshly-unveiled 9200.
MediaTek is confident that the new top-end silicon can crack 1.2 million in terms of AnTuTu Benchmark scores, and Vivo backs this up with assertions that the V2’s ability to take over some NPU, imaging and display control duties can bring power consumption down by as much as 15%. Moreover, the newer top-end SoC is backed for up to 25% greater energy efficiency compared to the 9000.
Accordingly, a Dimensity 9200+Vivo V2-powered X90 could make for a compelling and unique prospect on the smartphone landscape soon. Then again, it may still be outshone by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2/Sony IMX989-enhanced Pro+.
Given that both putative smartphones are now believed to launch on November 22, 2022, or 7 days after the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit starts, these rumors are now a little more plausible.
Then again, this event might pertain to the Chinese market only, where, as the latest "X90" leak also suggests, the smartphones might go to pre-order as early as tomorrow (November 14), as might Vivo’s latest "TWS 3" audio accessories.
Phone Jianghu via Weibo
