Strange Phenomenon on Sun Imaged by Solar Orbiter for First Time – Mystery Solved – SciTechDaily

catch(error){} Although a number of spacecraft have flown through these puzzling regions before, in situ data only allow for a measurement at a single point and time. As a consequence, the structure and shape of the switchback has to be inferred from <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" plasma Plasma is one of the four fundamental states of matter, along with solid, liquid, and gas. It is an ionized gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons. It was first described by chemist Irving Langmuir in the 1920s. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>plasma and magnetic field properties measured at just one point. When the German-US Helios 1 and 2 spacecraft flew close to the Sun in the mid-1970s, both probes recorded sudden reversals of the Sun’s magnetic field. These mysterious reversals were always abrupt and always temporary. Comparing the Metis image, which had been taken in visible light, with a concurrent image taken by Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) instrument, he saw that the candidate switchback was taking place above an active region cataloged as AR 12972. Active regions are associated with sunspots and magnetic activity. Further analysis of the Metis data showed that the speed of the plasma above this region was very slow, as would be expected from an active region that has yet to release its stored energy. Daniele instantly thought this resembled a generating mechanism for the switchbacks proposed by Prof. Gary Zank, from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, USA. The theory looked at the way different magnetic regions near the surface of the Sun interact with each other. if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[468,60],’scitechdaily_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_18′,113,’0′,’0′])};__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-banner-1-0’); ESA’s Solar Orbiter has solved the mystery of a magnetic phenomenon in the solar wind. It has taken the first-ever image of a ‘switchback’ in the solar corona, confirming its predicted ‘S’ shape. A switchback is defined by rapid flips in the magnetic field direction. The observed switchback is linked to an active region associated with sunspots and magnetic activity where there is an interaction between open and closed magnetic field lines. The interaction releases energy and sends the S-shaped disturbance into space. The new data suggest that switchbacks could originate near the solar surface, and may be important in understanding the acceleration and heating of the solar wind. Credit: ESA Close to the Sun, and especially above active regions, there are open and closed magnetic field lines. The closed lines are loops of magnetism that arch up into the solar atmosphere before curving round and disappearing back into the Sun. Very little plasma can escape into space above these field lines and so the speed of the solar wind tends to be slow here. Open field lines are the reverse, they emanate from the Sun and connect with the interplanetary magnetic field of the Solar System. They are magnetic highways along which the plasma can flow freely, and give rise to the fast solar wind. Daniele and Gary proved that switchbacks occur when there is an interaction between a region of open field lines and a region of closed field lines. As the field lines crowd together, they can reconnect into more stable configurations. The results proved to be absolutely spectacular!” Together with a team of other researchers, they built a computer model of the behavior, and found that their results bore a striking resemblance to the Metis image, especially after they included calculations for how the structure would elongate during its propagation outwards through the solar corona. “I would say that this first image of a magnetic switchback in the solar corona has revealed the mystery of their origin,” says Daniele, whose results are published in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. In understanding switchbacks, solar physicists may also be taking a step toward understanding the details of how the solar wind is accelerated and heated away from the Sun. Based on results like this one, we will fine-tune the observations planned for Solar Orbiter’s next solar encounter to understand the way in which the Sun connects to the wider magnetic environment of the Solar System. This was Solar Orbiter’s very first close pass to the Sun, so we expect many more exciting results to come.” Solar Orbiter’s next close pass of the Sun – again within the orbit of Mercury at a distance of 0.29 times the Earth-Sun distance – will take place on 13 October. Earlier this month, on 4 September, Solar Orbiter made a gravity assist flyby at <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip=" Venus Venus, the second planet from the sun, is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. After the moon, it is the second-brightest natural object in the night sky. Its rotation (243 Earth days) takes longer than its orbit of the Sun (224.7 Earth days). It is sometimes called Earth's "sister planet" because of their similar composition, size, mass, and proximity to the Sun. It has no natural satellites. ” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Venus to adjust its orbit around the Sun; subsequent Venus flybys will start raising the inclination of the spacecraft’s orbit to access higher latitude – more polar – regions of the Sun. Reference: “Observation of a Magnetic Switchback in the Solar Corona” by Daniele Telloni, Gary P. Zank, Marco Stangalini, Cooper Downs, Haoming Liang, Masaru Nakanotani, Vincenzo Andretta, Ester Antonucci, Luca Sorriso-Valvo, Laxman Adhikari, Lingling Zhao, Raffaele Marino, Roberto Susino, Catia Grimani, Michele Fabi, Raffaella D’Amicis, Denise Perrone, Roberto Bruno, Francesco Carbone, Salvatore Mancuso, Marco Romoli, Vania Da Deppo, Silvano Fineschi, Petr Heinzel, John D. Moses, Giampiero Naletto, Gianalfredo Nicolini, Daniele Spadaro, Luca Teriaca, Federica Frassati, Giovanna Jerse, Federico Landini, Maurizio Pancrazzi, Giuliana Russano, Clementina Sasso, Ruggero Biondo, Aleksandr Burtovoi, Giuseppe E. Capuano, Chiara Casini, Marta Casti, Paolo Chioetto, Yara De Leo, Marina Giarrusso, Alessandro Liberatore, David Berghmans, Frédéric Auchère, Regina Aznar Cuadrado, Lakshmi P. Chitta, Louise Harra, Emil Kraaikamp, David M. Long, Sudip Mandal, Susanna Parenti, Gabriel Pelouze, Hardi Peter, Luciano Rodriguez, Udo Schühle, Conrad Schwanitz, Phil J. Smith, Cis Verbeeck and Andrei N. Zhukov, 12 Septmeber 2022, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

A magnetic phenomenon known as solar switchbacks has been imaged by the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft for the first time. The image zooms in on the switchback (blue/white feature extending towards the left) as captured in the solar corona by the Metis instrument on March 25, 2022. The switchback appears to be linked to the active region seen in the central Extreme Ultraviolet Imager image (right). Credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI & Metis Teams and D. Telloni et al. (2022)

How a solar switchback is formed infographic. Solar Orbiter has made the first ever remote sensing observation of a magnetic phenomenon called a solar ‘switchback’, proving their origin in the solar surface and pointing to a mechanism that might help accelerate the solar wind. Credit: ESA & NASA/Solar Orbiter/EUI & Metis Teams and D. Telloni et al. (2022); Zank et al. (2020)

