We're all tracking private flights now – Morning Brew

On Tuesday, a Boeing C-40C flying from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei became the most-tracked flight of all time. The plane was carrying Nancy Pelosi, who visited Taiwan this week, and the flight had significant implications for America’s relationship with China. But Pelosi’s plane wasn’t the only one being tracked this week: Taylor Swift also came under intense scrutiny for the frequency at which she uses her private plane.

There’s been a surge of interest in tracking the private air travel of celebrities and other famous faces. Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, takes some credit for the recent interest. Private plane tracking is a hobby for Sweeney; he started in 2018. While flights like Pelosi’s are searchable on websites including FlightAware and Flightradar24, private flights are often blocked from these sites. Using data from the ADS-B exchange—which does not block any flight data—and some code, Sweeney created Twitter bots and a website that automatically share the flight patterns of various celebrities’ private planes as well as corporate jets.

Sweeney popped up on the global radar in 2020, after his account @ElonJet went viral for tracking Musk’s flights. The Tesla CEO and maybe owner of Twitter offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop doing that. Sweeney countered with $50,000, and Musk declined.

For others who want to get their plane off his trackers, the offer stands. Prices may vary. “It’s probably $50,000 still. I guess. I don’t know. Maybe more,” Sweeney said. (It may help to own an NBA team: Sweeney disabled the Twitter bot for Mark Cuban’s private jet for free after the Dallas Mavericks owner asked him directly.)

According to Sweeney, people track flights for many reasons. Some people might be wondering about an overhead plane’s route, checking on a family’s member’s travel status, monitoring Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine, or just wondering where Kylie Jenner is headed.

If there’s one thing he’s learned from tracking private jets across the world, Sweeney said, it’s that a ton of people have them. “I think more than people realize,” he told Morning Brew. “I kind of brought that into light.”

—Ashwin Rodrigues

