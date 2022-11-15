How Does Disney+ Stack Up to Streaming Service Competitors? – Disney Tourist Blog



Disney+ is now three years old, and the streaming service for all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, has grown a lot since it launched. This reviews its content, whether it’s worth the money, pros & cons, and how Disney Plus compares to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, AppleTV+ and more.

It’s been a wild year for streaming services. After Netflix began reporting disappointing results that saw the industry leader lose subscribers from quarter to quarter for the first time ever, its stock price and that of its competitors–WarnerMedia, Paramount, Comcast, and Disney–all were hit hard.

Consequently, investors have been reevaluating metrics for measuring streaming success, and whether there should be more emphasis on near-term profitability and less on growth-at-all-costs and subscriber counters. This, in turn, has led streaming services to rethink their approaches. Most notably, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a seismic shift in content strategy that caught Hollywood and fans by surprise as projects, including nearly-finished ones, were cancelled. This is just the most notable example–it’s been “chaos mode” for streaming services most of the year.



Streaming services have faced numerous headwinds, including heightened churn, delayed content, and pulled-forward demand in the past two years. There have been questions as to whether Disney can outperform the competition–is it a cause of some of Netflix’s woes or will Disney+ eventually reach the same plateau?

While streaming continues to be the emphasis for Disney, it continues to lose money–and likely won’t turn a profit for the company until 2024. Between now and then, Disney is chasing market share and subscriber growth. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, Disney+ added 12.1 million subscribers to hit 164.2 million globally, beating expectations. However, Disney’s streaming segment also posted $1.47 billion in operating losses, roughly 134% more than the $630 million it reported in the prior-year quarter. You read that correctly–Disney+ and the company’s other streaming services (ESPN+ and Hulu, primarily) are losing $1.5 billion (with a “b”) per quarter.



Rather than fundamentally rethinking its approach to streaming, Disney is making more measured changes. The company revealed details about its highly anticipated ad-supported streaming plans, announcing new tiers and pricing. The new base option will be Disney+ with advertising, a subscription offer that will be available in the U.S. starting December 8, 2022 for $7.99 a month—the same price as the current ad-free base plan.

The Disney+ premium no-ads plan will increase to $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually on that same date. Disney also announced a variety of lower-priced, basic plans with ads for the Disney Bundle, which includes various ad-supported and free configurations with ESPN+ and Hulu.



We share the “business side” of Disney+ here, despite this being primarily a blog about Walt Disney World and Disneyland, because of the outsized implications. Quite simply, the success of Disney+ will have far-reaching implications for the future of the Walt Disney World, beyond television and films.

Just as the poor performance of ESPN resulted in cost-cutting for other business units, the same could be true here–or Disney+ could be a runaway success that becomes an incubator for new IPs that find their way into Disney’s theme parks. Even 3 years later, all of that remains to be seen–and it probably won’t be clear until 2024 when Disney+ (hopefully!) becomes profitable for the company and there’s more clarity about how Disney+ competes with Netflix and its counterparts.

Suffice to say, a lot is riding on Disney+.



Back at launch, there was a lot of excitement about the back catalog of classic films on Disney Plus. Understandably so, the very notion of on-demand access to animated films flew in the face of what so many fans had been trained to expect by the “Disney Vault” approach.

This has proven to be one of the strong suits of Disney Plus. There are understandable frustrations among fans about conspicuous omissions, particularly when it comes to classic content and Walt Disney Treasures, the lineup from Disney’s back catalog has only gotten stronger. It’s a definite highlight, even if there is room for improvement that would please the history buffs and old-timers, like me.



Then there are the new releases. Disney+ eschewed theatrical releases for many of its animated Disney and Pixar films for a couple years, for reasons both strategic and pragmatic. These box office losses were families’ gains, as Encanto, Turning Red, Luca, Soul, and other first-run releases were streamable in-home either day-and-date with their theatrical releases or in lieu of them.

Even setting aside the savings of not having to deal with the headache and cost of taking the family to the cineplex, Disney+ offers families something equally valuable: rewatchability. Of course, this could be a double-edged sword. Personally, I have not been subjected to hearing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” 354 times, so I still rather enjoy the song. Perhaps parents no longer find it quite as catchy.



Regardless, having an on-demand repository of beloved animated films for families to watch, rewatch, re-re-re-re-watch (and so on) is an undeniable strength of Disney Plus. As someone who wore out VHS copies of the Disney Animation Renaissance movies as a kid, I can only imagine what a game changer Disney+ would’ve been.

For families with small children, the “review” of Disney+ is likely a pretty easy open and shut case. It’s worth the cost…at any cost, and is a streaming service without peers. For everyone else, it’s not quite so simple.



In fact, after seeing the meager D23 Expo launch presentation in 2019, we opted against locking ourselves into 3 years of Disney+ when it was deeply discounted pre-launch. The company’s release roadmap was spread way too thin, and over too long of a timeline. That was remedied to some extent with the WandaVision and the subsequent slate, but not fully.

This is something we’ve discussed at length previously, but Disney+ has suffered from a dearth of quality original content as compared to Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, or other streaming services. We still find Disney+ to be a streaming service that it makes more sense (for us, at least) to subscribe to for only a few months per year. Unless you have kids or are deep in the MCU or Star Wars fandoms, it’s not a compelling full-time streaming service.



Part of the reason that Disney+ leaned so heavily into the back catalog from the jump was that the original content was lacking. You might as well call Disney+ “The House That Baby Yoda Built” as that cute critter made The Mandalorian an immediate hit and internet sensation. Few other streaming exclusives have ever had the immediate cultural impact as Baby Yoda, which was important, since that was pretty much it for the Disney+ Originals at launch.

It wasn’t until WandaVision launched in January of 2021–over a year after the debut of Disney Plus–that the streaming service really began having a slate of consistent content. Since then, there’s been a steady stream of shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Star Wars. The MCU has been a particularly strong source for content, with notable shows including the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and more.



There’s also been no shortage of Star Wars, including more Mandalorian, plus the Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Bad Batch, and more. I do not pretend to understand the Star Wars fandom and its incessant desire to hate the thing it loves, but I’ve enjoyed some of these. Others, not so much–but hit or miss quality is part and parcel of streaming content.

Then there’s the other Disney+ programming, the highlight of which for me has been theme park and documentary content. Imagineering Story is still the high-water mark of Disney+ for me, with Muppets Haunted Mansion being another personal favorite. I’ve also enjoyed some of the movies that have been released on Disney Plus, including Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers and Free Guy.



Through an objective lens, I think Disney+ has been brilliant. Its leveraging of MCU and Star Wars franchises has been absolutely masterful, and this is one of the big things that separates Disney+ from its competitors. When it comes to the company, words like brand, IP, and franchise are often considered dirty. As someone who loves original creative content, I get this–Disney leans pretty hard into past success and nostalgia, often repackaging or remaking what worked in the past.

However, for a streaming service strategy…this works. If churn is the concern, what better approach than feeding consumers a steady diet of the characters and franchises they already love? Better yet, what better approach for generating enthusiasm for theatrical tentpole releases than by building to them via in-home content? Say what you will about the creative side of all this, but Disney’s flywheel is unrivaled in Hollywood.



About the only objective criticism I can offer is that Disney+ hasn’t mastered the art of appointment television for its flagship programming. In fairness, this is something we haven’t seen with any show since Game of Thrones, which was primarily viewed live on HBO by cable viewers. None of the streaming services have managed to pull this off for whatever reason (tech infrastructure limitations?), but at least Disney is on a weekly release schedule as opposed to Netflix’s binge approach.

When I prefaced that praise with “through an objective lens,” you had to know a ‘but’ was coming, right?



Subjectively, I’m less-than-enamored with Disney Plus. There’s simply too much Star Wars and Marvel, to the point that it’s overwhelming. In particular, MCU Phase 4 feels like homework. Not only is the Multiverse is too esoteric, but it once again lowers the stakes with the ability to hit the undo button that saps emotion and tension.

With only a couple of exceptions, the shows have felt like a slog building towards something bigger, without immediate payoff. Not only that, but for someone who doesn’t rewatch Marvel movies with regularity, there’s a lot to remember. I find myself pausing at least once per episode to Google something when it becomes clear there’s a connection that isn’t clicking for me.

It’s all become such a chore that I’ve mostly just given up on Marvel shows. I continue to read or hear great things from critics and friends, but I can’t shake the feeling that they’re more invested in the MCU and the shows may not rate quite as well as standalone programming. If I’m going to watch something that feels like homework, I’d rather it at least be because it’s thought-provoking and deep–not because I can’t remember what happened with that one minor character in a series or movie I watched 18 months ago.



Of course, this is a review of Disney+ and not Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but critique of the latter feels appropriate here since the MCU consumes so much of the budget and buzz for Disney+ programming. Save for Star Wars, the MCU overshadows everything else on Disney Plus.

Other programming exists, but it feels like an afterthought. I’ve yet to get past the first episode in any other original scripted series, as they all come across as cheesy and low-budget. In fairness, this has been the case with Disney’s various cable channels for decades. The argument could be made that there’s continuity, and this is the Disney channel “voice” that reassures parents adult content won’t be too mature.



I suppose that’s fine. Disney+ has made a concerted effort to make it the streaming service for families. If Disney+ only wants fandoms and families, more power to the company. It’ll be a targeted streaming service, albeit one with a colossal potential user base.

However, I doubt that the company wants to box Disney+ into any narrower subset of the population. It’s positioned as a bona fide competitor to Netflix, aimed at “all households.” However, there’s a noteworthy absence of adult prestige television, and this sticks out like a sore thumb during what has become a golden age for serious dramas.



From my perspective, this is the big issue with Disney+ original programming. As a casual viewer willing to choose from the full ‘buffet’ of streaming programming, many of the MCU and Star Wars shows are good, but even that requires grading on a curve. The strong suit of these franchises isn’t quality and depth–it’s fun.

There’s nothing wrong with that. I love escapism and popcorn programming–I had a blast watching Hawkeye and other shows, but Disney+ is very one note. Super heroes and space soap operas is all there is. That’s great if you love a nonstop diet of those two things; not so much if you’re after tonal and topical variety.



When we first ‘cut the cord’ on cable over a decade ago, we did so to save money. We had used Blockbuster Online and Netflix in its nascent years as a DVD rental service, and transitioned to its streaming platform. At some point, the DVDs plus streaming became “good enough” for us, so we got rid of our Comcast cable, saving nearly $100 per month.

Fast forward to the present, and we’re spending almost (but not quite) as much money on streaming services. Granted, we have way more content that we actually enjoy, but it’s still more money than anticipated due a larger number of content silos as compared to the singular nature of cable. More recently, we’ve been churning through services to reduce costs–and given the reality that we cannot watch it all.

With that said, we’ll run through the other services to highlight the pros & cons of each, how they compare to Disney Plus, and what ranks most highly for us.



HBO Max – For anyone interested in Peak TV, this is without question the top streaming service. HBO Max offers far and away the best signal to noise ratio, so even though it offers less programming, it offers better programming. In addition to critical and commercial darlings like the Tokyo Vice, Succession, Winning Time, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, etc., HBO has great documentaries, sports, and political shows.

In addition to the core channel prestige programming, HBO Max has offered early access to a number of Warner Bros movies as well as HBO Max originals. It has also expanded its appeal with Studio Ghibli and more ‘mainstream’ shows like Friends and Big Bang Theory. In a way, HBO Max has gone in the opposite direction of what Disney+ needs to accomplish: this streamer started with Peak TV and rounded it out with a formidable slate of crowd-pleasers that gives it appeal for a broad range of demographics.



Apple TV+ – This has become the ‘dark horse’ candidate, and I’d basically describe it as the streaming spiritual successor to HBO, the network. Apple TV+ offers a highly curated lineup with far and away the best signal to noise ratio. Shows like Severance (#1 streaming show), Ted Lasso (#3), The Morning Show, Pachinko, The After Party, For All Mankind, Black Bird, Schmigadoon!, Mythic Quest, and more all are solid.

It’s getting to the point where I’m willing to give an Apple TV+ show a chance if it sounds appealing, without reading any reviews. This is something I did with the cable version of HBO, but no streaming service. Not everything is going to be for everyone, but there’s practically a baseline quality guarantee.



Netflix – The signal to noise ratio is terrible, but they have approximately 37 new shows per day (slight exaggeration…maybe?) including a lot of quality content. Further explanation and assessment probably isn’t necessary, as Netflix is very much a known quantity.

While it currently has the first-mover advantage, it’s also the streaming service I’d expect to change the most in the coming years. Netflix’s approach is too scattershot, with money thrown at everything to see what sticks, and shows regularly cancelled–without regard for quality–if they don’t hit viewership metrics.



Amazon Prime Video – We are Amazon Prime addicts, and the peace of mind of knowing we could have paper towels delivered to us at a moment’s notice will prevent us from ever canceling Amazon Prime. Everything that comes with that speedy shipping is gravy, including Prime Video.

With that said, Amazon Prime Video has a surprisingly strong lineup of movies and it just keeps getting better. Prime Video also has no shortage of what we’ll call ‘elevated comfort watch television.’ It’s also home to a lot of originals that are, essentially, patriotic. Lots of police procedurals and shows about the military or intelligence organizations. (It’s home to many of our guilty pleasures, including Bosch and Jack Ryan.)

One of the biggest advantages of Prime Video is that its library can be bolstered by add-on channels. Paid channels like AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and Paramount+ provide more content and eliminate the need for separate streaming services. Plus, these are routinely on sale during Prime Day, Cyber Monday, and other times of year. (Although it won’t be reviewed separately, Showtime is home to my #2 streaming show: Yellowjackets.)

Speaking of which, click here for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial membership that’ll give you free access to Amazon Prime Video and Cyber Monday deals later this month.



Hulu – Buying out Comcast and rolling Hulu into Disney+ would solve every complaint we have about the latter’s streaming slate. Hulu excels at prestige programming that isn’t overly pretentious. It’s essentially the Touchstone of streaming services–making it a great counterpart to the core Disney brand.

In addition to shows like Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building (#4 streaming show), Dopesick, The Old Man, and Pam and Tommy (probably not appropriate for Disney+), it has become a great repository for network and basic cable programming, plus classic sitcoms.



Peacock – If this blog were to partake in Disney v. Universal foolishness, we might comment that streaming is one realm where Disney trounces Universal. However, we actually really like Peacock. Just like the Universal parks pre-Potter, it feels like it doesn’t get enough credit.

It’s home to plenty of enjoyable shows, from Chucky to Yellowstone to NBC classics like The Office. We also watch a lot of movies on Peacock, both old and new. (Vengeance, The Northman, Ambulance, You Better Watch Out, Black Mask, etc.) Oh, and the best part of all? Due to Peacock’s unpopularity, discounts are common–we paid $22 for the year.



Paramount+ – I’m not qualified to offer legitimate Paramount+ critique. We have a free subscription via T-Mobile, and I mostly watch it for the NFL. We did love The Offer, but that’s about the only series we’ve watched on Paramount Plus.

However, I’m cognizant of the fact that Paramount+ is popular for Star Trek, Spongebob, Halo, and more. It just so happens that those are shows that do not interest us.



Ultimately, the infinitely rewatchable catalog of beloved animated films or the original programming from Star Wars and Marvel makes Disney+ worth the monthly cost for most fans. While it’s pretty far down my list of favorite streaming services because I don’t rewatch animated films and find most of the original content doesn’t do much for me, I can appreciate the appeal of Disney+ for so many families and fans. Not everything needs to be “for me,” and when viewing the streaming service at arm’s length, I feel like they’ve probably found the right formula.

When it comes to Disney+, your mileage may vary depending upon your interest level in all things Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, NatGeo, and 21st Century Fox…but chances are, you have at least some interest in one (if not 3-4) of those brands. At the end of the day, look at it this way: Disney+ is currently operating at a loss, meaning its costs are being subsidized and you’re getting an actual deal from Disney. How often has that happened in the last few years?!

Need Disney trip planning tips and comprehensive advice? Make sure to read Disney Parks Vacation Planning Guides, where you can find comprehensive guides to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and beyond! For Disney updates, discount information, a free download of our Money-Saving Tips for Walt Disney World eBook, and much more, sign up for our free monthly newsletter!

Are you a Disney+ subscriber? What’s your favorite series or type of content on the streaming service? Think it’s worth the now-higher price point? Thoughts on Disney+ subscriber growth being subsidized by the company? Disappointed that Disney has put so much emphasis on streaming? What do you think of current slate of programming? What has you most excited? Expecting more titles to be added? Agree or disagree with my perspective that Disney+ is too Marvel and Star Wars-centric? Any questions? We love hearing from readers, so please share any other thoughts or questions you have in the comments below!

Tom, you hit the nail on the head when you said “For families with small children, the “review” of Disney+ is likely a pretty easy open and shut case. It’s worth the cost…at any cost, and is a streaming service without peers.” We have twin three year olds, and I literally cannot imagine life without Disney+. When my husband and I were doing our review of streaming services last month and deciding which one to cut the conversation was if we should do the Disney Bundle or just Disney+, cutting Disneys streaming service was never on the table. That being said, I cannot remember the last time I watched it for adult content. I loved Hocus Pocus but even so had no interest in the sequel. I think if we did not have small children the conversation would be far different. Thank you for your reviews as always!

Trying to summarize the price comparisons across all of these nearly broke me. Just note that these are all over the place due to options which may or may not matter to you. For example, I’m seriously reassessing Netflix because I’m paying twice as much as anything else for a lower quality image than most (HD vs. 4K HDR) and I personally can’t go back to SD for most of what I’m watching there.

I appreciate Tom covering “library content” as well as “new content.” I’m still trying to figure out whether most of modern Doctor Who is going to transfer over to Disney+ or whether “library content” will stay with HBO Max and BritBox, though it looks like it.

Paramount+ stacks up shockingly well against Disney+ for kids programming. Having access to decades of Nickelodeon shows is huge. My now 3 year old prefers Nick toons to Disney for the most part. I keep both for her.

They have watered down the MCU too much…. and She-Hulk goes a step too far in making the MCU a parody of itself. (While I felt WandaVision was creative and different.. bending the MCU tone without breaking it, She Hulk feels like if The West Wing aired an animated episode of Woody Woodpecker. It just “breaks” the MCU).

But WandaVision and Moon Knight were worthy additions to the MCU… even where Hawkeye felt like phoned-in fan fiction.

On the Star Wars front — I could live with or without Kenobi and the Mandolorian. I couldn’t get through Bobba Fett.

….. But..

ANDOR has given us the greatest Star Wars property since the original trilogy. I want to erase 95% of the Prequel material and replace it with ANDOR.

ANDOR is the first show that both dramatically and intelligently expands the Universe into the time before a New Hope

So they are churning out way too much Marvel and Star Wars stuff… BUT… that’s leading to some actually greatness.

My problem is that for every show someone says is “actually really good” there’s another person that says the opposite.

Andor seems to be the one exception to this. Everyone is raving about it. We will have to give that a watch after the holidays. Thanks for the recommendation on that!

She-Hulk just looked too absurd on its face for me. I don’t care about all of the online “controversy” one way or the other. The premise just seemed like too much. There are other shows that do that style of storytelling better than MCU.

I am a huge fan of both Star Wars and Marvel and I wholeheartedly agree with you both: quality control has suffered on the Disney+ shows. Both of those franchises benefit from some level of curation as opposed to the current “more more more” approach. I no longer feel the need to watch new series as soon as they are available, and I will drop or skip a show that isn’t holding my interest. I wish the various creative heads at Marvel and Lucasfilm had a better grasp on the simple concept that TV is different from film; a good TV show is not just a really long movie broken up into parts. It is structured completely differently, and I would say less than a handful of Disney+ shows have capitalized on this (WandaVision being the best example).

We watched everything we wanted to in Disney plus in three weeks then I canceled it. My kids aren’t using it. It’s unfortunate the financial losses at Disney I already thought the content was subpar especially the Pinocchio movie. Netflix’s version by Guillermo de Toro was much better it had more heart and soul.

In the UK/Europe all the Hulu content is within Disney+ (we don’t have Hulu). It means over here you can watch Dopesick, Only Murders in the Building and so forth on Disney.

It also means weird marketing comes up – the latest streaming Predator movie has a trailer with a lot of implied violence, but watermarked throughout with the Disney+ logo in the right corner. It’s a little jarring sometimes.

This is an excellent assessment of streaming services & explanation on how we are getting a deal from Disney by subscribing to Disney+. I watch a lot of tv and my go to service is Hulu (I use it nearly every day).

We churn through these services a couple months at a time. Tho we like Star Wars and Marvel (and Bluey) enough to probably keep D+ year round once our 3 year deal expires.

My suggestion for a prestige drama show on Disney+ is a harrowing account of the emotional spiral I enter when I go to Magic Kingdom and the waterwheel on the Swiss Family Treehouse is broken

Timing is everything. I was just charged for Disney+ today. We originally signed up for the three year pre-order deal. So a month ago Disney alerts me that it will be time to re-up in order to give me a chance to opt out or use a different credit card if need be. 2 years ago we cut our cable and began using hulu to have the internet. Now Disney has a hulu bundle thingy so being the tech idiot savant I am I call up Disney+ thinking, “I can get rid of my reg hulu and save $65 a month because I’ll get hulu through the Disney+ deal.” Turns out I’m not an idiot savant, just an idiot, because I have to have hulu (or something like it) to get any streaming service. Now here’s why I bother to tell this story. Turns out that by having Disney+ I’m saving $15 a month on my hulu internet connection. If I drop Disney+ which is $79 for the year I’ll actually pay a good deal more for my hulu connection because all this time I was getting a discount from Disney. This is a precautionary tale for any of your senior readers like myself who are befuddled reading your 1,000 blogs on lightening lanes and the new paid fast pass system.

PS try Britbox for some really great programs and don’t be ashamed to use the subtitles if the accents get a bit thick.

I really like that, with a few exceptions (Avatar, Tomorrowland), movies don’t seem to LEAVE Disney+ as often as they do with other services. BUT I worry that they’ve trained moviegoers to just wait for Disney+, and I think that could be a big problem for the company. I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t think Strange World is going to do very well in theaters, just because everybody knows it will be “free” on Disney+ by February. ALSO, I love Marvel, but unless consuming Marvel content is one’s full-time preoccupation, it takes about 6 weeks to get through all the movies and shows now, so they might want to leave people a little more time to catch up…

I like AppleTV+ because of its original programming. Quite a few good show there. I only subscribe to Disney+ for the Star Wars series: Andor, The Mandalorian, etc. I’m not into the family shows although I do like the early Disney animation.

I usually pay yearly, which gives a bit of a discount.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

document.getElementById(“comment”).setAttribute( “id”, “a0fda7ab9682a7636254af2636326d6d” );document.getElementById(“fe7f78b4f3”).setAttribute( “id”, “comment” );

Name

Email

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.





This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any other way associated with The Walt Disney Company. For official information concerning Disney, visit Disney.com.

source