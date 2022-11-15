WWDC 2022 guests will be the first to see the new Developer Center at Apple Park – 9to5Mac

May 3

Filipe Espósito

– May. 3rd 2022 2:29 pm PT

Apple today confirmed that it will invite a small number of developers to attend WWDC 2022 in Apple Park for the first time since 2019. In-person events had been suspended due to the pandemic. In addition to meeting with Apple employees, guests will also have the opportunity to visit the new Developer Center at Apple Park.



The information was revealed through the WWDC 2022 webpage, which highlights that developers invited to attend the event will be the first to explore the “all-new Developer Center.”

We’re hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can’t wait to connect in person.

While details about the Developer Center are unknown, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller teased the project last year during the Apple vs. Epic Games trial. At the time, Schiller said that Apple was building a new Developer Center located at the Apple Park without further details.

In 2010, Apple launched the “Compatibility Labs” program for developers so that they could pay to spend a day inside the company’s campus with access to hardware and engineering support to test their apps. It’s likely that the Developer Center will be a similar space for developers to get help from Apple engineers and designers at any time, not just during WWDC.

It’s worth noting that while some people will attend WWDC 2022 in person, the event will still be held online with all sessions, labs, and lounges pre-recorded. Registration to join the event at Apple Park begins on May 9, while the WWDC 2022 Opening Keynote will take place on June 6.

Apple Park is Apple's new, 175-acre corporate campus. Its 2.8 million-square-foot main building, or "spaceship," is considered to be one of the most energy-efficient buildings on earth. The campus and nearby visitor center opened in 2017, and will house over 12,000 employees.

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

