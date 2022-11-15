Huge Google Pixel Fold leak seems promising – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Front Page Tech and leaker Jon Prosser don’t have a stellar track record when it comes to all the leaks the YouTube channel publishes. However, Prosser and his team have been quite accurate when it comes to Google leaks. He correctly leaked the Pixel 6 redesign as well as the Pixel Watch, both landing months before other leaks.

Now, today, Prosser has leaked renders of the alleged Google Pixel Fold, possibly to be known as the Pixel Notepad. Regardless of its name, the phone would be the first foldable smartphone from Google — actually, the first foldable device of any kind from Google.

Before we get into it, though, please note that these are not CAD-based renders. These are, as directly stated by Prosser, “3D renders based on images and ‘other stuff’ that I received from sources.” In other words, these renders are very likely inaccurate when it comes to details, but are likely to be accurate in the overall presentation of what the device looks like generally.

First, this foldable phone looks a lot like a Google Pixel 7 Pro. The camera bar is pretty much directly lifted from the 7 Pro and the overall design harkens back to the latest Pixels.

Prosser says it is a premium phone made of metal and glass. There are some large bezels on the inside of the foldable display, ostensibly to house the internal front-facing camera at the upper right. There is likely to be an exterior selfie camera that would take the traditional centered cutout route.

Prosser also says that he is confident that the phone would likely be called the Pixel Fold and not the Pixel Notepad, as we’ve seen rumored previously. This points to the very rickety nature of any Pixel foldable leaks as Google appears to be trying out a whole bunch of ideas. We’ve seen at least three codenames for alleged foldables from Google, for example, including Passport, Pipit, and Felix, the last of which is what we see here.

Finally, Prosser contends this phone will not be cheap. It appears Google might be gunning for Galaxy Z Fold numbers at the alleged price could be upwards of $1,800. However, we’ll need to wait and see if this pans out, as a lot of this information seems fairly sketchy to us. Prosser also says this phone could launch in May at I/O 2023, but that seems a bit far-fetched as well.

