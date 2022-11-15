IoT Platform Market Size to Grow by USD 16010.78 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation – Technavio – PR Newswire

Searching for your content…
Nov 15, 2022, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Global IoT Platform Market share is set to increase by USD 16010.78 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 19.94% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.
Technavio categorizes the Global IoT Platform Market as a part of the global application software market, which covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.
The Global IoT Platform Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –
Technavio’s market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global IoT Platform Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global IoT Platform Market size and actionable market understandings.
Major Challenges interrupting the market growth
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.
IoT Platform Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.77%
Market growth 2023-2027
$ 16010.78 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.94
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Axiros GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Davra, Echelon Solutions Group, General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nokia Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
