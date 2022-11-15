Elon Musk hints at changes for both Twitter and Tesla in G20 appearance – Mizzima News

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and Tesla, appears virtually at the B20, a business summit occurring alongside the G20 in Bali. “Twitter for sure, I think, needs to be a lot more on video” he says of the social media giant be bought for $44 billion late last month. Speaking about the future of another of his businesses, Tesla, Musk explains “that making a much more affordable vehicle would make a lot of sense.”
