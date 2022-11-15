8 new web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms – Yo Vizag

With a new week comes a new set of web series for us to be watched. OTT platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar are here with a list of releases this week. From crime to romance and animated to drama, these series are sure to take you on a ride of entertainment. Renew your subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss these web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms.

Here is your entertainment catalogue if you are having a boring week.

Beyond Evil is a 2021 South Korean series starring Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo in the lead roles. Two fearless cops of the Munju Police Station swear to go to all extents to catch a mass murderer on the loose. In the course of the search for the killer, they come across unforeseen situations that question the innocence of everyone involved in the case, including themselves. This psychological thriller series was directed by Shim Na-yeon and consists of 16 episodes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 October 2022

Starring Lee Sung-kyung, Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon, and others in key roles, Shooting Stars is a romantic comedy K-drama directed by Lee Soo-hyun. The country’s top star Gong Tae-sung is in a love-hate relationship with Oh Han-byul, the leader of his management agency’s PR team. How they navigate past their conflicts and fall for each other forms the crux of the plot. The series unfolds in 16 episodes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 12 October 2022

Rookie Cops is a 2022 K-drama written by Lee Ha-na and directed by Kin Byung-soo. The plot of the series revolves around a bunch of police academy students enrolled at the elite Korean National Police University. When the protagonist falls for his fellow trainee, his path diverts from his dream of following in his father’s footsteps. The rest of the plot follows the students’ dreams, love, challenges, and ambitions. Rookie Cops is an investigative thriller that stars Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, and others in key roles. The series consists of 16 episodes

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 12 October 2022

Avenue 5 is a science fiction comedy starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad in the lead roles. The crew of an interplanetary spaceship face troubles as a momentary loss of artificial gravity causes a deviation in the ship’s path. This leads the ship to take 3 years to reach Earth with supplies left for only eight weeks. How the crew struggles to maintain order and return to Earth safely forms the crux of Avenue 5. The series consists of two seasons, ten episodes each.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 11 October 2022

First released in 2020, Mismatched is a Hindi coming-of-age romantic drama based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade in the lead roles, the plot of this series revolves around Rishi, a hopeless romantic, who falls for a gamer, unlike his conventional tastes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 14 October 2022

Aashiqana- Murder Ke Mausam Me Pyaar stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Khushi Dubey, and Pankaj B Singh in crucial roles. The plot of this Hindi romantic drama revolves around a cop, a serial killer, and a girl.

Release date: 10 October 2022

Made to mark the 75 years of Indian independence, The Journey of India is a docu-series that highlights the culture of the country. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, each episode of the show will feature well-renowned personalities in their respective fields as they take the watchers on tour around the country and throw light on its nuances.

OTT platform: Discovery Plus

Release date: 10 October 2022

Directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is a sci-fi fantasy anime series created by Hajime Yatate and Yoshiyuki Tomino. The plot revolves around a pure-hearted girl from the remote planet of Mercury who enrols on a school run by a corporation dominating the mobile suit industry.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 October 2022

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of October on OTT platforms are you excited about the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.

