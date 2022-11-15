Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds – CarBuzz

It's not about the volume, but about the profit margins.

Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.

Buyers can't get enough of the Model 3 and Model Y, and the company is currently on a solid financial footing. Not only has it been the most valuable car brand in the world for two consecutive years, but the company has also more than doubled its operating profit over the past year.

Tesla concentrates on the high end of the market, so it's not afraid to push up its products' prices as market and manufacturing conditions demand. If material costs go up, it passes the higher prices down to its customers, and because its playing field isn't as price-sensitive, the buyers don't complain too much. The same applies to battery raw materials and microchips – Tesla is willing to pay more because it's confident that it will recoup the cost when the time comes to sell its products.

The opposite is true at Toyota. A large portion of its audience purchases lower-priced, higher-volume, and less-profitable vehicles. In this arena, problems like a material shortage have to be absorbed by Toyota to remain price-competitive within its market segments.

This, combined with the very high sales volumes which need to be maintained to retain market share, means that Toyota has to settle for less profit on every car it sells. Toyota currently also supports a number of its suppliers to counteract ever-increasing material- and energy costs, further eating into its bottom line.

Another difference between the two companies is that Tesla is focused exclusively on EVs, while Toyota mainly covers traditional ICE propulsion systems and hybrids. EVs and fuel-cell vehicles comprise only a minuscule portion of Toyota's current model range. This means that research and development resources need to be spread across a wider spectrum of technologies and that standardization between model ranges is limited.

Toyota's vast model range also plays a role here, because it tends to develop specific vehicles for specific markets with a wide variety of body styles and preferred propulsion technology for each market. In contrast, Tesla can achieve economies of scale by building only four models to cover its entire customer base, with many shared technologies between them.

In keeping with its upmarket positioning, Tesla can also offer expensive options, many of which are mostly software-driven, such as its so-called self-driving suite. Seeing as these systems are shared across its range, the development costs are also spread across the model range. This way, the price premiums for which these options can be sold translate into huge profit margins for Tesla.

The fact that Teslas are sold directly online also increases profits, allowing Tesla to capitalize on discounts that would otherwise have been necessary to incentivize dealerships. By the same token, the comparative lack of service centers also saves Tesla a lot of money in overhead expenses.

Furthermore, Tesla sales numbers have been growing at an accelerating rate in recent years. The popular Model Y and Model 3 models now account for 90% of Tesla sales, and sales of those two models have almost doubled over the past two years. Increasing sales volumes, reduced overheads, premium pricing (which they're not afraid to increase), and high-priced options all combine to turn Tesla into a virtual money-printing machine that just happens to make cars.

None of this is to say that Toyota is losing money, however. Toyota out-earned Volkswagen Group and BMW in 2022's third quarter, so it's still one of the largest players in the game. It actually turned a higher operating profit than Tesla did in that period, with $4.08-billion in profit compared to Tesla's $3.69-billion, and that's despite making a one-time payment of almost $660 million to shut down its operations in Russia. The difference is that Toyota had to work a lot harder to show that profit than Tesla had to.

While still a student in mechanical engineering, Martin started his first business in the automotive performance industry. This led to him spending more than two decades as engineer in various racing formulas, helping a number of local drivers score those elusive national championships. It was an exciting time, but exposure in other areas of the motoring industry eventually led to him making the move into motoring journalism. After cutting his teeth as freelance writer, he found a new home base at a major local title, following which he joined the international team at CarBuzz in 2022. When he’s not researching obscure car histories, he can be found in his garage, trying to make his old diesel Audi’s emission control system work again.

