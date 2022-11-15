Posing with guns on Instagram leads to arrest for 14-year-old Lac La Biche boy – Global News

Comments closed.

RCMP in Lac La Biche have charged a teenage boy with three firearms offences after he was seen posing with guns on Instagram.

On Thursday, officers were notified of an Instagram post showing a 14-year-old boy posing with four guns. Officers knew him and that he had court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.

RCMP executed a search warrant with police dogs at a home in Lac La Biche and found one gun, eight imitation guns and bear spray.

As a result, the teenager has been charged with:

The boy, whose name will not be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a judicial interim release hearing where he was released on conditions. He will appear in Lac La Biche youth court on Dec. 19.

