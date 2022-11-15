Nothing Phone (1) pre-order price leaked online ahead of launch: Check details here – Republic World

SEARCH

A couple of days ago, the London-based consumer technology company Nothing announced that it will launch its first smartphone on July 12, 2022, at the “Return To Instinct” event. However, the pre-booking details of the smartphone have already been leaked on the internet. Keep reading to know about the pre-booking amount for the Nothing Phone (1) and other leaked information about the device.

According to known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma, interested buyers will be able to pre-book the Nothing Phone (1) by paying Rs. 2,000. The tipster has shared a screenshot of the Flipkart pre-booking page that has now been taken down. As seen in the screenshot, the pre-booking amount paid by users will be automatically deducted as users return for checkout. Additionally, the screenshot also reveals that users will be able to select the storage variant they want, indicating that the Nothing Phone (1) will come in multiple storage models.

Further, the validity of the pre-booking voucher will be till July 18, 2022, which is likely to be the date on which the smartphone comes out on sale. Unfortunately, the screenshot does not showcase any details about the Nothing Phone (1) price. It is important to mention that the pre-booking details related to the device are not confirmed by the company yet.

Earlier this month, complete specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 were leaked online. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ content. Such a display is readily available on the mid-range smartphones out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu’s official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.

