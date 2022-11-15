2024 Chevy Blazer EV: Built for Everyone, Not Just Civilians – AutoInfluence

AutoInfluence

If you have not jumped on board with electric-powered vehicles yet, you might want to start considering it. The future of automobiles has arrived, and vehicles are going all-electric across the industry. We have seen many additions from mainstream brands to the EV lineup just recently, including the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, with plenty more to come at a rapid pace. General Motors plans on having at least 20 EVs in its American lineup by 2025, with an all-electric lineup by 2035. Chevy alone has announced three new electric models for 2024, and its rival Ford is right there with GM in its pursuit of increasing EV model production, setting a goal to have 50% of its global sales driven from electric vehicles by 2030 and plans on transitioning the European lineup to all-electric by 2035.

While some people are reluctant to change regarding the automotive industry’s rapid transition to electric models, Chevy dealers are full of excitement over new editions like the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV that transforms the existing gas-powered crossover Blazer into an even more exhilarating performer with impeccable style. Beyond what is mostly published regarding the models that are available to civilians, law enforcement is also transitioning from gas-powered to all-electric patrol cars. For the first time in the 60 years that Chevy has been designing models for them, it is exciting to see that the 2024 Chevy Blazer PPV (police pursuit vehicle) EV is entering the lineup.

Although it may come as no surprise that gas-powered vehicles, including those used by law enforcement and other federal agencies, would not be spared during the electric boom, you might not be aware that the first police car was actually an electric vehicle. Back in 1899, the first police vehicle patrolled the streets of Akron, Ohio, powered by electricity. It was a patrol wagon built by a local engineer, Frank Loomis, that reached 16 mph and lasted 30 miles before needing to be charged. Sure, gas-powered models have been the norm with law enforcement agencies across the country since 1904, when motorized vehicles replaced most horse-drawn carriages, but with the recent electric boom, we are seeing more and more police fleets with EVs in their lineup.

Dallas County’s fleet now includes a few Tesla Model 3s, which can reach a top speed of 162 mph and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds. The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services recently added Mustang Mach-Es to the police department, sheriff’s office, department of corrections, and many other departments across the district. The GT models they chose can get to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds with 480 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. And now, with the addition of the extremely capable 2024 Chevy Blazer PPV EV to the competition, it is likely that we will see a whole lot more electric pursuits racing through the streets with EVs and their drivers fighting crime.



We already know that the gas-powered Chevy Blazer delivers a peppy and powerful performance with its optional 3.6-liter V6. The 308 hp V6 engine can bring the 2023 Blazer to 60 mph in approximately 6.1 seconds. However, the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV undeniably surpasses its gas-powered variant.

The Blazer EV is a midsize four-door crossover that can seat five passengers comfortably. It is available with either a single or dual motor option that can produce between 300 to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque. You will have your choice of three drivetrains: rear-wheel drive for better acceleration and towing, front-wheel drive for better fuel economy and traction, or the versatility of all-wheel drive. It is available in four trim options, with an array of customizations available, including eight exterior paint colors, two interior style options, and various amenities, along with an abundance of standard features.

For the most expressive and fastest of the bunch, the top-level Blazer EV SS is the way to go. The Blazer EV SS exudes true sports car style, from two-tone body panels and rims to geometric sculpting all around, a spoiler, and SS badging. Above the segmented front grille, its nose features horizontal lighting that incorporates and illuminates the distinctive Chevy bow-tie insignia.

Despite its attractive design, the Blazer SS will blow you away with its performance. It only comes with performance all-wheel drive, which can provide the model’s most exciting ratings of 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft, and sprints from 0 to 60 mph in less than a GM-estimated 4 seconds in Wide Open Watts mode. With capability like that, it is no wonder that Chevy decided to use the Blazer EV SS design for its first pursuit-rated electric vehicle.

Despite being based on a high-performance civilian vehicle, the 2024 Chevy Blazer PPV EV has various police-specific modifications to meet the needs of law enforcement. On the exterior, the PPV edition is fitted with underbody skid plates for protection and police-grade tires on steel rims to deliver comfortable patrolling yet handle high-speed pursuits with ease. On the inside, the seats will accommodate law enforcement gear and are designed for police-rated safety, which includes police duty belts and an upgraded steering wheel that is ready for upfitter modifications.

The center console is also police-specific, as are the vinyl rear seats for those unruly passengers. Additionally, law enforcement officials even get more rear cargo space due to the removal of the “false floor” found in the civilian model. Sounds to us like they are getting a better deal than us plain folk, but it’s justifiably so.



There is no denying that electric vehicles are on the rise, and there is no avoiding it either. Many brands like Chevy and Ford are quickly moving their lineups to all-electric. However, there is no need to worry. Along with no emissions, many electric models can deliver outstanding performance. Just look at what the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV SS is projected to deliver: 0 to 60 mph acceleration times in under 4 seconds. Even SUV models are starting to achieve specs previously only seen on sports cars once they have an electric powertrain. Honestly,you really might want to change your mind about going electric.

To keep up with the top performers on the street while striving to meet state and federal vehicle regulations, law enforcement is going back to its roots by adding EVs to their fleets. More so, they’re adding high-performance models that can compete on the streets with models like the pursuit-rated high-performance Blazer for 2024. So while you might be keeping your eyes on your local Chevy dealer for the new Chevy Blazer EV now that you know what it is capable of, keep in mind it is not just going on the market for civilians. Even though you will have an abundance of power with the Blazer EV, you will still need to follow driving regulations when you’re on the road because there will likely be an EV patrol car around the corner that can keep up.

