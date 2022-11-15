Target Expands Apple Partnership With More Mini Stores, Deals – CNET

Your guide to a better future

Shoppers can fill their Tar-zhay carts and save money on Apple.

Almost two years after launching their first store-in-store collaboration, Target and Apple are growing the venture by rolling out more shops, deals and products. Target customers will have more ways to buy iPads, iPhones and other Apple goods in time for the holidays, the company announced on Wednesday.

The number of Apple at Target shop-in-shops is now tripled, allowing shoppers to find products at over 150 Target locations and on the store’s website and app. To sweeten the experience, those who have a Target Circle membership can receive a free four-month trial of Apple Fitness Plus and discounts on iCloud Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple News Plus. Membership is free for Target Circle, the store’s loyalty program.

Originally launched in February 2021, Apple‘s shop-in-shop at Target is a dedicated space within the store that features the brand’s devices, accessories and a trained consultant. To find out if your local Target has an Apple shop, you can use the store locator function on the retailer’s website, and filter by “Apple.” If you prefer to go online, you’ll find product comparisons and videos to help you make buying decisions.

While any customer can purchase products online, Circle members can redeem deals through the Target app or website. Another perk? Any Target Circle member with a new or existing iPhone can take advantage of the Apple Fitness Plus offer year-round. Holiday deals for trials on other Apple services will run from November until Jan. 5.

