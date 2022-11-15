Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Release Date: When & where to watch adventure-pac – True Scoop

The MCU star character Thor will be seen taking up new adventures in the upcoming ultimate challenge through the series testing his potential guided by professionals

The Marvel star Chris Hemsworth is all set to sail in yet another adventurous journey with the upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar original series titled Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

The series is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar from the 16th, of November and has 6 episodes in total, with each of the 6 episodes testing the might of the actor with a new challenge ahead of him.

The series which has been made in association with National Geographic released the intriguing trailer on October 6th, which is around 2.5 minutes long featuring Chris Hemsworth gearing up for his new challenge along with his team that is formed of renowned experts from around the globe as he sets on to face six dangerous tests in order to find his potential while unlocking the secrets of longevity.

Chris Hemsworth is accompanied by well-trained professionals that help the actor to push his limits and to explore the challenges to get the best of him, on the course of his adventurous trail and face beautiful natural scenery along the way.

The latest adventurous series is created by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, who is providing his assistance as the executive producer with Ari Handel through Protozoa, alongside Hemsworth and Ben Grayson via Wild State.

Apart from them Jane Root, Ruth Shurman, and Arif Nurmohamed are also associated with the project as executive producers alongside Matt Renner and Bengt Anderson of National Geographic.

