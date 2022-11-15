Ryanair Orders South Africans to Take Afrikaans Quiz to Enter UK – Bloomberg

Bloomberg: Balance of Power focuses on the politics and policies being shaped by the agenda of President Biden’s administration.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
SpaceX Is in Capital-Raising Talks That Would Value Company at Over $150 Billion
Biden Is Weighing US Fuel-Export Limits as Northeast’s Diesel Stocks Dry Up
Israel Inflation Picks Up More Than Forecast Ahead of Rate Decision
Colombian Economy Slows Less Than Expected on Strong Construction Sector
Fed’s Barr Warns US Economy Will See ‘Significant’ Softening
Hedge Funds Buy Pinterest and Sell Getty Images
Grassroots Groups Key to Turning Out Asian American Voters
Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares
After $10 Billion Selloff, India’s Paytm Faces Another Reckoning
Singapore’s Sea Has Smaller-Than-Expected Loss on Cost Cuts
Trump Election Grand Jury in Atlanta Resumes After Pause
UK’s Cleverly Says Still ‘Big Gaps’ With EU Over Brexit Deal
Steve Cohen’s Point72 Weighs Limit on Investor Redemptions
JPMorgan Forms Joint Venture for $1 Billion in Rental Houses
Gambling Group Estimates US Will Bet $1.8B on World Cup
First Love, First Flesh And Americana in ‘Bones And All’
Midterms Highlight Supreme Court’s Threat to Black Votes
Iran Nuclear Deal Is a Casualty of Russia’s Ukraine War
The Reason You’re Still Waiting to Order a Meal
Google’s Moonshot Lab Is Now in the Strawberry-Counting Business
How Apple Stores Went From Geek Paradise to Union Front Line
A Sports Bar Builds a Loyal Clientele Showing Only Women’s Events
Microsoft Will Release Annual Report of Sexual Harassment Claims, After Audit
Goldman Sachs Paid Over $12 Million to Bury Partner’s Claim of Sexist Culture
Tesla Ranks Low in Consumer Reports Survey as Hybrids Outshine EVs
Macron’s Plan for New Nuclear Reactors Sparks Hiring Drive
Metro Service to DC’s Dulles Airport Finally Arrives, 60 Years in the Making
European Tech Giant’s Expansion Stirs Opposition in Its Hometown
Cathie Wood Buys the Dip in Bitcoin Fund as Discount Hits Record
Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger Criticizes Crypto ‘Delusion’
Bankman-Fried Courted Legislators and Regulators. Now, They’re Shunning Him
Ryanair Orders South Africans to Take Afrikaans Quiz to Enter UK – Bloomberg
