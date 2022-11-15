Reporter, HuffPost
Comedian Desi Lydic jumped into character as Twitter communications chief on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”
And in less than 90 hilarious seconds, the late night correspondent nailed the chaos that has engulfed the social media platform since billionaire Elon Musk’s takeover last month.
Watch Lydic flip-flop on decision after decision:
Reporter, HuffPost
Home Latest News 'The Daily Show' Nails Trainwreck Of Elon Musk's Twitter In 90 Glorious...
'The Daily Show' Nails Trainwreck Of Elon Musk's Twitter In 90 Glorious Seconds – HuffPost
Reporter, HuffPost