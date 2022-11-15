Toon Finance Passing Dogecoin Shiba & Babydoge – Mint

Toon Finance is the meme token we would like to talk about today and the reason we want to let our readers know about this moonrocket coin that just dropped is because they dropped presale almost 3 weeks ago and they have sold out of Stage 1 like a rocket flies to mars,swift with fire on their tail

Toon Finance declares Toonie Takeover

Crypto Market experts from around the world have been saying that TFT could be the next 1000X moonshot coin this year as our Globe is getting through the end of this terrible pandemic era. With Ukraine and Russia being at war and so much going on in our everyday lives how does one have time to research thoroughly the way our experts have done for you?

We all have to work and make money, with so many new investors jumping into the crypto space each and every minute of the day becoming a wall street style booming industry. Crypto has become well known across the world with icons such as Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Madonna and many more entrepreneurs entering the space daily.

Toon Finance Protocol

Our experts have been researching meme coins for the last 5 years and what we know could change your life forever. These meme tokens that drop and have been known to bring some of our users over 1000X profits.

This is massive and does not happen to just anyone because not everyone is willing to put the work into R and D behind these projects before aping in. Many scams occur and people leave the atmosphere due to ignorance.

Tons of investors make millions of dollars trading meme coins. Meme coins and NFTS are the future of trading. These WEB3 projects are just getting started and they are here to stay. Crypto currency is the future as we know it and the world has yet to see its full potential.

Toon Finance is the meme token we would like to talk about today and the reason we want to let our readers know about this moonrocket coin that just dropped is because they dropped presale almost 3 weeks ago and they have sold out of Stage 1 like a rocket flies to mars,swift with fire on their tail.

Toon Finance Benefits

This is the perfect opportunity for investors to get in early and see some serious gains in the short game when the coin launches and even greater gains for those who hold long term throughout the beginning stages of the DEX. The reason why is because TFT coins will be used in the ToonieVerse which will increase demand and this will cause the price to go up. Simple supply and demand.

This coin is not playing games other than their new P2E options, they have already announced that they will now be launching the NFT project that goes along with the new DEX coin. This is all very exciting for those who are interested in the TFT project. Users and investors can get in early and be a part of the project and what the future holds.

The Toon Finance team has been working on a platform that may change crypto currency forever. The platform is going to be very similar to the Pancake swap platform which services the Binance Network. Toon Finance will service the Ethereum Network.

Early investors will receive a Toonie NFT which will be traded on the ERC721 blockchain. These will be for members only and there will be a total supply of 10,000 Toonie NFTS. Visit the Toon.Finance website for more of the latest updates on what Toon Finance is doing and how you can become a member of the Toonie Army.

DOGEcoin suffers as Toon Finance takes over

In 2013, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created Dogecoin as a joke. Inspired by the Shiba Inu meme, they chose to make a cryptocurrency that would be more fun and accessible than Bitcoin. And for a while, that’s all it was—a joke.

Dogecoin had no real purpose or use case. But then something strange happened. People started buying Dogecoin…and they kept buying. As of writing, Dogecoin is the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization with a price of $0.05 per coin. So, what caused this sudden surge in popularity? Let’s take a closer look.

Dogecoin Began as a Joke but Quickly Gained a Following

Dogecoin was created as a parody of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It was never meant to be taken seriously. And yet, here we are. Dogecoin has a large and passionate community that has helped it survive and thrive over the years.

Part of the reason for Dogecoin’s popularity is its accessibility. Unlike Bitcoin, which requires expensive mining hardware, anyone can mine Dogecoin with a regular computer. This makes it much more attainable for people who are interested in getting involved in the cryptocurrency space but don’t have thousands of dollars to spend on specialized equipment.

Dogecoin also has very low transaction fees relative to other cryptocurrencies, which makes it ideal for small transactions like tipping or micro-payments. You can think of Dogecoin like digital cash—it’s easy to use and perfect for everyday transactions.

The Dogecoin Community is Incredible supportive and Passionate

One of the things that sets Dogecoin apart from other cryptocurrencies is its incredible community. The people who are involved in the Dogecoin project are some of the most passionate and supportive in the entire crypto space. They genuinely believe in the currency and its potential to change the world. The Toon Finance community is very similar to the DOGE and SHIB communities, all 3 have an extremely passionate community.

This tight-knit community is one of the main reasons why Dogecoin has been able to survive for so long despite having no real use case. The community organizes fundraisers for charities, pays for students’ school supplies, and even sends Olympic athletes to compete in the Winter Games!

Dogecoin started as a joke but has since transformed into a serious cryptocurrency with a passionate community behind it. While it doesn’t have a specific use case like Bitcoin or Ethereum, its low transaction fees and friendly community make it perfect for small transactions and tipping online. Who knows where Dogecoin will go next?

The Fierce Passion SHIB supporters

Have you ever wondered why SHIB inu coin supporters are so passionate? After all, it’s just a cryptocurrency. What could possibly be so important about it? Well, as it turns out, there are quite a few reasons why SHIB inu coin is such a big deal to its supporters. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

SHIB Inu Coin Is Decentralized

One of the most important things to SHIB inu coin supporters is that the currency is decentralized. This means that there is no single entity in control of it. Instead, SHIB inu coin is controlled by the community of people who use it. This is in contrast to fiat currencies like the US dollar, which are controlled by central banks.

The fact that SHIB inu coin is decentralized is important for two reasons. First, it means that the currency can’t be manipulated by any one person or group. This makes it much more stable than fiat currencies, which can be subject to wild swings in value due to central bank policy decisions.

Second, it means that SHIB inu coin can’t be shut down by any government or other authority. This makes it much more resistant to censorship than fiat currencies, which can be subject to restrictions on how they can be used.

SHIB Inu Coin Has a Fixed Supply

Another thing that SHIB inu coin supporters are passionate about is the fact that the supply of SHIB inu coins is fixed. There will only ever be 10 quadrillion SHIB inu coins created, and no more will ever be created. This is different from fiat currencies, which can have their supply increased at any time by central banks.

The fact that the supply of SHIB inu coins is fixed is important for two reasons. First, it means that the value of each individual SHIB inu coin should go up over time as demand for the currency increases.

This makes SHIB inu coin a good investment for people who are looking to hold onto their wealth over the long term. Second, it means that SHIB inu coin can’t be inflated away by central banks like fiat currencies can. This makes SHIB inu coin a good store of value for people who are looking to protect their wealth from inflation.

SHIB Inu Coin Is Private and Secure

Another thing that SHIB inu coin supporters are passionate about is the fact that the currency is private and secure.

Transactions made using SHIB inu coin are completely private and cannot be traced back to any individual person or group. This is different from fiat currencies and even some other cryptocurrencies, which are not private and can be traced back to their users.

The fact that SHIB inu coin is private and secure is important for two reasons. First, it means that people can use SHIB inu coin without having to worry about their transactions being tracked or censored by any government or other authority.

Second, it means that people can use SHIB inu coin without having to worry about their personal information being compromised if the currency is hacked or stolen. This makes SHIB inu coin a good choice for people who value privacy and security above all else.

As you can see, there are quite a few reasons why SHIB inu coin supporters are so passionate about the currency.

From its decentralization and fixed supply to its privacy and security features, SHIB Inutoken has a lot going for it! If you’re thinking about investing in cryptocurrency, then you should definitely consider giving SHIBA INU a closer look!

BabyDoge – The New Crypto on the Block

Move over Doge, there’s a new crypto in town! Baby Doge, the latest cryptocurrency to hit the market, is already making waves thanks to its impressive transaction speeds and adorable design. But what exactly is Baby Doge, and why is it generating so much buzz? Read on to find out.

What Is BabyDoge?

Baby Doge is a new cryptocurrency that was created by fans of the popular Doge Meme online community. Like its namesake, Baby Doge is an incredibly cute coin that comes with a few unique benefits.

For starters, Baby Doge is hyper-deflationary, which means that the supply of coins decreases over time as they are used in transactions. Additionally, 5% of every transaction is automatically redistributed to Baby Doge holders, providing them with a passive income stream.

Finally, Baby Doge was created with the mission of helping spread awareness of animal adoption; a portion of all transaction fees are donated to animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Why Is BabyDoge Generating So Much Buzz?

Thanks to its combination of cuteness, utility, and philanthropy, Baby Doge has generated a lot of buzz since its launch.

Investors are eager to get their hands on this new coin, and for good reason; with its deflationary supply and built-in income stream, Baby Doge has the potential to be a very profitable investment.

Additionally, the fact that a portion of all transaction fees are donated to animal shelters makes Baby Doge an attractive option for investors who want to support a good cause.

If you’re looking for a new cryptocurrency to invest in, you may want to considerBaby Doge.

This new coin has generated a lot of buzz thanks to its impressive transaction speeds and adorable design, and it also has the potential to be a very profitable investment. So why not give it a try? You might just find yourself falling in love with this little meme-based coin!

Meme coins have been taking the world by storm with investors flocking in from all over the world to get a piece of the Meme coin pie that is making users rich overnight.

With so much hype in the industry we sometimes do not know which coins are legitimate and which ones are not. We hope that you learned from our reading and enjoyed the news.

Toon Finance and so many other meme coins are on the rise as we speak whether it is presale or fair launch, get on the meme rocketship to the moon and join the crypto community today.

