Nothing phone (1) leaks in official-looking high quality renders – comments – GSMArena.com

The only Chinese brand I ever considered in smartphone was OnePlus headed by Carl Pei. Now the guy is back with another brand which can't go wrong. I was disappointed a bit these days as there was little options for those who doesn't want to buy Chinese branded phones and was limited to Samsung, Google and Apple in my nation. So Nothing Phone 1 looks promising for those who want an alternative to Samsung, Google, iPhone etc What I expect from Nothing Phone is optimized software, long term support and no data spying for China if these criteria can be met surely Nothing Phone will be my next smartphone.

Official-looking mediocrity by Carl Pei. 🚀

Nilesh, 10 Jul 2022Moto edge 30, Plastic built, no wireless charging and smaller battery. And i think nothing would perform better in cameras and updates department.

Anonymous, 09 Jul 2022I wonder does this get any cases.It has quite a huge box but its slim so I guess case is included

I have a Samsung M52 5G with the same Snapdragon 778G, it costed me 240 euros. Half the price of this Nothing phone. Now think about it…

galaxyS15, 10 Jul 2022Don't worry dude. This phone sucks. Weird led is the unique feature they says which is ug… moreBetter phones are available in US. Moto Edge 2021 is crushing even now. Moto Edge + 2022 is already at top most level. People are not just putting enough attention. I hope One Plus 10T launches in US.

Anonymous, 09 Jul 2022Can you give examples.Moto edge 30,

Unicum, 09 Jul 2022I really wanted to buy the phone, I wven had an invite. But I found out that it will ship with… moreCompletely agree with you, tomorrow someone will come without battery,

galaxyS15, 10 Jul 2022Don't worry dude. This phone sucks. Weird led is the unique feature they says which is ug… moreThe LEDs look okay IMO but Nothing could've executed it better. For example the circle around the camera lens does not fully encircle it, but rather falls short from one side where there are no LEDs. For the sake of aesthetics and symmetry, it looks bad and awkward. That looks super weird.

Same goes for the LEDs around the charging coil. They do not complete a full round around it. Idk why nothing went with such an awkward arrangement. It's like they fell short of LEDs while designing this.

778g is not even as powerful as 855. Even an iPhone 11 would be better than this.

Anonymous, 09 Jul 2022A missed opportunity to not use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1…Oppo has an exclusive deal with snapdragon. So for some time nobody can use sn 7 gen 1 except oppo.

Samulai, 09 Jul 2022Here's some thoughts from someone looking to replace a Oneplus 7T. All the complaining a… moreI have a sincere recommendation for you. Motorola edge 30. Just check that phone before you buy this. Believe me brother. You will love it.

naap51d, 09 Jul 2022Won't be available in the U.S.A. Gee, does that mean HUAWEI is producing the phone??? … moreDon't worry dude. This phone sucks. Weird led is the unique feature they says which is ugly by the way,and people will use cases over it. Nothing special about not even the software. Pixel 6 or Samsung s21 FE are the best buy for their asking price unless they asking below 300. And I sincerely hope it won't be next essential

Anonymous, 09 Jul 2022I wonder does this get any cases.Yes..The TPU case has been already leaked.

Won't be available in the U.S.A. Gee, does that mean HUAWEI is producing the phone???

Another HYPE train by Carl. Thinks he can recreate OnePlus all over again. Nope, not this time. Probably a "Essential PH-1" by the first of the year. Other than fanboys getting it so they can post youtube/tik-tok videos, I don't see much interest in this. Just another rectangular slab of glass, metal and plastic, with a goofy bunch of LED lights on the back.

"Carl Pei's hype-building machine has once again done what it does best"

Well yeah, you've been helping him with that.

I wonder does this get any cases.

Here's some thoughts from someone looking to replace a Oneplus 7T.

All the complaining aside,

If Nothing can promise 3 years of software support, has nice speakers and good enough camera, I will buy it.

Everything else seems solid at this moment, charging is fast but not crazy, high refresh rate screen, bezels are symmetric even! It's unique, low price, no unnecessary overheating SoC.

I can live without the telephoto if that's replaced by speakers that don't sound annoying and hurt my ears.

That's pretty much it. Let's see what happens with the early reviews!

It's "Nothing" different!!

It's the same as other buttload of Chinese phones we've already seen.

Just excessive marketing (including slowly leaking info, handing out early samples to utubers, etc)

