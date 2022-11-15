Best Apple Watch Deals: Save $10 on Series 8, Up to $100 on Series 7 – CNET

Home Latest News Best Apple Watch Deals: Save $10 on Series 8, Up to $100...

With holiday sales just around the corner, plenty of great Apple Watch deals are already popping up.
With the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 8 and updated Apple Watch SE, along with the high-end Apple Watch Ultra, at Apple’s fall product event in September, you suddenly have a wealth of new wearable options. 
The Series 8 starts at $399 in the US — the same as the previous Series 7 — while the new Watch SE starts at $249, which is $30 less than the 2020 model. The rugged Watch Ultra checks in at $799. The size and shape of the Series 8 and new Watch SE models remains largely the same as the models they replace, but they boast a couple of new health and safety features under the hood, with a temperature sensor and car-crash detection.
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down. The 41mm model dropped as low as $349 at Amazon last month but is only $10 off right now at Amazon, Target and Walmart. Only the black model is available at Amazon; more colors with the $10 discount can be found at Target and Walmart. The larger 45mm is also discounted by $10. 
Read our Apple Watch Series 8 review.
 
Apple’s affordable Watch SE is now more affordable. The new 40mm model starts at $249 and the 44mm model starts at $279 — each is $30 less than the equivalent 2020 model. With the new S8 processor, the updated Watch SE will run 20% faster than the previous SE, according to Apple. The new SE also gets the temperature sensor and car-crash detection features as the Series 8. You can occasionally find it discounted by $10 at Amazon.
Read our Apple Watch SE (2022) review.
 
The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest, priciest Apple Watch to date (aside from the precious-metal Edition models). It features a 49mm titanium case, a sapphire flat front crystal and a brighter display (2,000 nits). There’s a new dedicated second button, an improved speaker and a bigger battery. Apple promises the Ultra will run for 36 hours of full-power use, ramping up to 60-plus hours in reduced-function low power mode. Cellular is also the only model it comes in. Amazon briefly offered a $19 discount last month, but is now selling at full price at Amazon and elsewhere.
Read our Apple Watch Ultra review.
 
You can up to $90 on the previous-gen 41mm Series 7 model at Amazon. GPS + Cellular versions are also heavily discounted there. While the Series 7 lacks the temperature sensor of the new Series 8, it does have a number of useful health features, including blood-oxygen saturation measurements and the ability to take electrocardiogram measurements. It also features an always-on display.
Read our Apple Watch Series 7 review.
 
You can save $100 on the GPS-only 45mm Product Red model of the Series 7 at Amazon. Smaller discounts are available on select cellular and stainless steel models there, too.
