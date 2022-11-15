Luis Sinisterra in protective boot as Leeds star works way back from injury – Leeds United News

Luis Sinisterra’s latest Instagram post includes a slightly worrying clue concerning the severity of his injury, with the Leeds United winger wearing a protective boot as he returned to the Netherlands.

Sinisterra has missed the Whites’ last three games. Jesse Marsch confirmed ahead of the dramatic win over Bournemouth that the 23-year-old would be out until after the World Cup.

Marsch did not provide an exact timeframe. But he did note that the problem was more serious than first thought.

We are now 11 days on. And we remain somewhat in the dark when it comes to knowing which game Sinisterra may be hoping to be back for.

There has been a potentially troubling update on Sinisterra’s own Instagram.

The Colombian returned to Feyenoord to say goodbye to supporters over the weekend. And in a couple of the images he posted on social media, he can be seen wearing a protective boot…

Obviously, the good news for Leeds and Sinisterra is that the Whites do not play again until December 28th. Worryingly, that fixture sees Marsch’s men take on Manchester City.

The most important thing is that Sinisterra has recovered fully by the time he returns – whenever that is.

We have seen glimpses of what he can do since his arrival. He has already scored twice, despite struggling for consistency when it comes to when he plays.

He is a player who gets fans out of their seats. And he is clearly someone who has the potential to take his game to another level in the future.

Leeds remain in a precarious situation in the Premier League. So they are going to need their big players to step up to ensure that they are not dealing with any of the same problems as last season.

Sinisterra absolutely has the talent to be one of those big players. We are really hoping therefore, that his recovery is going to plan.

