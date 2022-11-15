NFTs bridge music communities across genres and blockchain ecosystems – Cointelegraph

A new NFT drop featuring music industry icons such as Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus is bringing together music communities from across the genre spectrum, as well as blockchain networks.

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are stepping into the next wave of Web3 with utility capabilities and community building at the forefront. A new collection from the Mint NFT marketplace and metaverse entertainment platform Animal Concerts does this across the musical genre spectrum an blockchain networks.

The collection, “A Hard Working Man,” features the crypto-savvy hip-hop star Snoop Dogg in combination with country music icons Billy Ray Cyrus and the Avila Brothers. The collection features highlight phygital experiences with digital artwork alongside in-person concert perks.

Unbothered, building, and trudging through the NFT bear market like: pic.twitter.com/nPNLNswYG8

Colin Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Animal Concerts, highlighted the “major existing fan bases” of all three artists involved in the collection and how Web3 provides these existing communities the tools to evolve.

The cross-genre collaboration will premiere on the new Minted Launchpad platform.

Minted Launchpad falls in line with the idea of cross-genre collaborations, as it allows users to mint, purchase and trade NFTs native to both the Ethereum and Cronos blockchains. Additionally, a select number will also be able to mint on Crypto.com NFT at the end of Q4 2022.

Such collections not only bridge gaps between genres and blockchains but also, as Matt Wan — director of Minted — commented:

Users active on the Minted launchpad platform will also be able to browse digital asset collections from both ecosystems. “A Hard Working Man” was initially announced in April, with additional collaboration with Cointelegraph for the artwork.

Related: Warner Music Group partners with OpenSea to create more Web3 opportunities for artists

Snoop Dogg is known for his involvement in the crypto scene through various NFT projects, even turning Bored Ape Yacht Club avatars into a music video.

Similarly, NFTs have catered to fans across various genres, including opera, classical music and country music with Dolly Parton’s Dollyverse.

However, this country and hip-hop crossover brings to light how Web3 can take fan bases, typically exclusive to their distinct genres, and create entirely new communities. Tools such as music NFTs have the power to transform listeners and fans into an active ecosystem.

source