Sky Glass with Ultimate TV plan slashed to ‘lowest price ever’ in early Black Friday sale… – The US Sun

SKY has dropped the price of Sky Glass with Ultimate TV to its lowest price ever for Black Friday.

The pair are now available starting from £36 a month.

That's down from £39 previously.

It means you get a 43-inch Sky Glass TV, with Sky Ultimate TV which also includes Netflix.

Sky Glass is the telecom giant's dish-less service, relying entirely on broadband to bring live TV to your living room.

And there's no need to make space for a set-top box either, as it's all built into the TV itself.

As part of the offer, Sky Glass comes in at £11 per month on a 48-month interest free loan basis.

The Sky Ultimate TV part is £25 per month, on an 18-month term.

Netflix Basic comes with Sky Ultimate TV, so you can get even more great telly.

But don't wait around forever, as this offer is only available until November 28.

Of course, if you want to go bigger you can but it'll obviously cost a bit more – Sky Glass TVs are also available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

It's also worth remembering that Sky recently released a brand-new product earlier this month: the Sky Stream TV box, which offer streaming for less than £1 a day.

If you're in the market for a new telly, there's no doubt that the Glass is the wiser option of Sky's two products.

The Sky Glass is by no means the fanciest telly on the market, but it's a very affordable way of being set up with Sky's streaming services – and for getting a brand-new 4K television with no upfront cost apart from a £10 set-up fee.

It's available in 5 muted colours and comes with Sky Entertainment and Netflix as standard, though you can pay for more or link up your existing Sky TV package.

But if you're happy with the television that you've got, it's definitely worth gravitating towards the Sky Stream instead.

This 2022 release sets you up with a low-cost TV box that offers access to both Netflix Basic and Sky TV for less than £26 a day.

We tested the brand-new streaming box and in our Sky Stream review, we describe it as a 'tiny box which packs so much punch' with a 'super-slick' system.

It uses the same internal software as the Sky Glass – and like the Glass, doesn't need a dish to work.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

